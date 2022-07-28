Deal Reached For Generic Drug To Prevent HIV Infection

www.ibtimes.com
A study that followed over 10,000 Brazilians for up to 10 years showed that eating foods like hot dogs and soda for more than 20% of a daily food intake could increase a person's rate of overall cognitive decline. The findings from the study were explained Monday at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
