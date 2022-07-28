METRO Police Department introduces C.A.R.E. unit to aid unhoused individuals

communityimpact.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
City of Houston: First gun buyback event a success
During the program, residents traded in firearms for Visa gift cards worth various amounts of money depending on the type of gun. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Mayor Sylvester Turner alongside Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, U.S. Rep Sheila Jackson Lee and the Houston Police Department held the city’s first gun buyback event July 30 as part of Turner’s One Safe Houston plan.
'It means the world to us' | Pearland business raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland business is helping support a Missouri City police officer who was shot in the face by a carjacking suspect last week. Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a drive-through breakfast taco stand outside their restaurant over the weekend. The money that was raised from selling breakfast...
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
News Channel 25
Houston family seeking answers from fatal hit-and-run, GoFundMe launched
HOUSTON — A Houston family is looking for answers after a good Samaritan act ended as a fatal hit-and-run case, news outlets reported. As first published by ABC13 in Houston, around 2:50 a.m. on July 11, John Carpenter was fatally struck by a vehicle on the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway.
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houston
A knife-wielding suspect at a group home was shot by a Houston Police Officer late Saturday night, just before midnight. Police say the suspect was having a mental health crisis.
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Black-owned business expands community program to help Houston youth with jobs
HOUSTON (KIAH) — SmartScaping Landscaping & Design, a premiere Black-owned, Houston-based landscaping maintenance and design company, is expanding their “SmartScaping Cares” communityprogram to offer students, age 16-25, immediate employment opportunities, paid internships as partof an upcoming Co-Op Program in partnership with HISD schools, and a career path towardentrepreneurship in the landscaping industry! The SmartScaping Cares Youth […]
String of burglaries occur at 11 restaurants in popular Katy area's Asia Town
'It hurt' The owner of one restaurant in the area, Fork It, said they have only been open for 25 days since moving from New York to Texas before the robbery happened.
24-year-old Houston man takes to the street to search for kidney donor
A 24-year-old Houston man needs your help, he’s in need of a kidney donor. And his search has taken him to the streets.
More than 800 firearms collected during Houston's first gun buyback program
HOUSTON - The City of Houston held its first gun buyback program Saturday, as part of its One Safe Houston plan, and announced more than 800 firearms were collected. BACKGROUND: City of Houston to hold gun buyback program Saturday, exchanging Visa gift cards for guns. Nearly 65 cars lined up...
Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later; $50K reward offered
HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.
Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February
Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board
Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust
The two brothers, 18 and 19, are among six people accused in a theft ring believed to have netted $11.6 million in stolen parts.
WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS
Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests alon…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/warning-harris-county-thieves-mcso-and-shenandoah-do-not-take-lightly-to-big-box-store-thefts/
