'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Cast on Númenor, the First 3 Episodes, and Filming Season 2 in England

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
collider.com

Collider

How to Watch 'Industry' Season 2: Where to Stream the Finance Drama

There are lots of TV shows that have given us a glimpse into various professional settings. Mad Men showed us what goes on in the world of advertising, Suits took us into courtrooms, Grey’s Anatomy showed us how to open people up (literally and metaphorically) and in 2020, Industry showed us the world of finance through the eyes of four young graduates. Industry follows the journey of young graduates in banking and trading, who are trying to make their way in the financial world following the 2008 collapse as they all compete for a limited set of permanent roles at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet

In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
TV SERIES
Collider

Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection

HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix UK set to remove ‘worst horror film ever made’ with 0 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score

A film dubbed the “worst horror film ever made” is set to be removed from Netflix UK’s streaming catalogue in a matter of days.Polaroid, first released in 2019, tells the story of a cursed polaroid camera.According to the official synopsis, the plot is as follows: “High school loner Bird Fitcher finds a vintage Polaroid camera that holds dark and mysterious secrets. “She soon realizes that those who get their picture taken by it meet a tragic and untimely death.”Among the film’s cast are Skins star Kathryn Prescott, who plays the lead, and Twin Peaks actor Grace Zabriskie.The film has...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer

After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
COMICS
Salon

Watch the first scenes from Netflix’s "The Sandman," cry, rinse and repeat

Tom Sturridge as Dream in "The Sandman" (Netflix) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Next week, Netflix will debut "The Sandman," its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved graphic novel. The show follows Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) as he goes about his cosmic duties as the Lord of Dreams, with occasional guest appearances from siblings Death, Desire, Despair, and others. It's a heady, ambitious show with a lot on its mind. It could also be very difficult to translate to the small screen. Has Netflix succeeded?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller

He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Needs to Take Advantage of Its New Faces

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.The pre-title sequence of Season 4, Episode 6 “Fidelity” is the most electrifying that Westworld has been in quite some time. In a flashback, Caleb’s (Aaron Paul) daughter Frankie (Celeste Clark) recruits a young man named Jay (Alec Wang) on a park bench. Jay is one of the few “outliers” that managed to avoid Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) mind control scheme. Frankie helps Jay escape from the sinister drone hosts, who can detect those that are diverting from Hale’s control.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery

I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
TV SERIES
Collider

“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True

Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
TV SERIES
Collider

Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'

The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
MOVIES
Collider

'Devotion' Trailer Shows Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the Throes of War

This November, audiences can take to the skies again in the upcoming war picture Devotion. So far, Sony Pictures has released a teaser trailer and images to promote the film, and now, the official trailer has arrived, featuring stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in a harrowing true story set during the Korean War.
MOVIES
Collider

'Murder at the Cottage' Trailer Shows the Mysterious Death of a French TV Producer [Exclusive]

Six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan (In America, In the Name of the Father) is searching for justice for a murdered French television producer in a new Collider-exclusive trailer for his upcoming docuseries Murder at the Cottage. The five-part Sky original series investigates the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier whose death just before Christmas in 1996 remains one of Ireland's most gruesome and mysterious unsolved cases. Directed by and starring Sheridan with Donal MacIntyre producing alongside him, the series makes its U.S. debut on August 4 with two episodes releasing exclusively on Topic followed by one episode a week thereafter.
PUBLIC SAFETY

