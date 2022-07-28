Missing Escambia County girl found safe

www.wtxl.com
niceville.com
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
cbs12.com
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat in Florida
A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office warning of phony deputy call scam
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around. According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
WEAR
UPDATE: 11-year-old Escambia County kidnapping victim safely located
UPDATE - 3 P.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office says kidnapping victim 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis has been safely located. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced the update at 3 p.m. Thursday. No further details have been released, including where she was located. Deputies have also not released...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
WEAR
1 dead, another injured after crash on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash overnight Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. According to Fort Walton Beach police, Joel Burton, 42, was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. Another...
WEAR
Deputies: Missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered woman. According to investigators, Ann Boden Smith, 33, was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. She was wearing green army pants. Deputies say she may...
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 11-year-old Florida girl, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement is searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped Thursday. An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis. She is around 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Amber Alert cancelled, 11-year-old girl found safe
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled an amber alert for an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County.
11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO
UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
WEAR
Escambia Sheriff: 11-year-old kidnapping didn't happen; Suspect detained in Texas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office now says an 11-year-old girl was not kidnapped overnight in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Thursday morning on the alleged kidnapping of 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis. Sheriff Chip Simmons said authorities believed she may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz. Around 3 p.m., the...
Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
navarrenewspaper.com
CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
Woman falls off bow of pontoon boat, cut by propellor, Florida police say
DESTIN, Fla. — A woman visiting Florida learned a tough lesson about boat safety earlier this week. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office, the 22-year-old woman suffered “very deep” cuts to her arm when she fell off a pontoon boat on Monday and was struck by a propeller, WKRG-TV reported.
wtvy.com
Caught on Camera: End of police chase that reached 90 mph in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The end of a blazing-fast police chase was caught on camera in Mobile on Wednesday. Two people were taken to jail after the pursuit around 6:30 p.m. MPD officers caught up with the suspects near Melissa Court off of Club House Road. Two people jumped out and tried to run away, but they were taken into custody.
