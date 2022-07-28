Tigers take two of three against Padres, head to Toronto to start road trip tonight

NEW YORK (AP) — The trade market got busy ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with the New York Yankees acquiring pitcher Frankie Montas from Oakland for four prospects. As contenders bulked up ahead of stretch runs and possible postseason appearances, San Diego got closer Josh Hader from Milwaukee on Monday, and Houston obtained first baseman Trey Mancini from Baltimore as part of a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay.

