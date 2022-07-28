Chanel To Show In Miami For The First Time in 14 Years

www.nylon.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
Top Speed
Exclusive: Prestige Imports, Miami - Not Your Typical Supercar Dealership
Fast forward to today and Prestige is a one-stop shop, not just for the ultimate supercar buying experience, but also to savor the luxury lifestyle that the brand strives to offer its clientele. Having been featured in games like Need for Speed, the dealership today enjoys cult status, but getting there wasn’t easy.
Eater
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
communitynewspapers.com
Shops at Merrick Park welcomes new retailers
Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ premier destination for fine shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its impressive retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami, FL
With beaches and party spots, Miami is a known hotspot for tourists. If you are new or old to the area and looking for some Mexican food, you came to the right place. With this list of the 15 best restaurants in Miami, Fl; you can quickly satisfy your cravings.
PHOTOS: Miami barbecue recruiting event
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- View photographs of recruits attending Miami's barbecue on Saturday. A number of players were on hand including at least 10 committed Hurricanes.
southbeachtopchefs.com
This Summer Kick Back & Relax at Wynwood’s Hottest New Spot
Wynwood’s latest multi-purpose restaurant, bar, and lounge, offers an extensive menu from burgers to pizzas, salads, sushi rolls, and more. In addition to featuring a great variety of food offerings, the indoor/outdoor space doubles as a nightlife destination. Moreover, located on Burdo’s outdoor patio, guests can enjoy Criminal Taqueria, a quick-service taqueria offering tacos, burritos, nachos, and more–for those looking for a quick bite.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Modern Middle Eastern Cuisine – Mazeh Opens In The Heart of Downtown Miami
NYC-based hospitality powerhouse group, GPG Hospitality, introduces a brand-new Modern Middle Eastern concept to the city of Miami with Mazeh. The restaurant officially opened its doors to the public on July 15th and brought a casual modern Middle Eastern experience to the vibrant Downtown Miami dining scene. With a relaxed yet refined ambiance, Mazeh’s unparalleled culinary approach will extend a unique modern flair to traditional Middle Eastern cuisine and introduce Middle Eastern tapas to the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
matadornetwork.com
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
miamiartzine.com
Movie 'My Name Is Sara' has South Florida Roots
It isn't just another Holocaust movie. "My Name Is Sara," opening this weekend in theaters across South Florida has relevance today on so many levels. Take, for instance, the war in Ukraine. "My Name is Sara" is based on the true story of Sara Góralnik who left her home when the German Army invaded Korets, which was then part of an independent Poland and is now Ukraine.
islandernews.com
Finding remnants of old Crandon Park Zoo at Zoo Miami
Most who lived on the Key in the 1960s and 70s remember hearing a very distinctive, deep rumbling sound in the late afternoons: the roar of Mushi, the male lion at Crandon Park Zoo. The old zoo has been closed for more than 40 years now, and the pathways and cages transformed into the Quiet Gardens — a beautiful place to stroll or ride a bicycle.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Holocaust survival film ‘My Name is Sarah’ comes to South Florida theaters
MIAMI (WSVN) - A story of survival is coming to South Florida theaters. “My Name is Sara” is a film based on the true story of Sara Goralink, a 13-year-old Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust. “She lost her family and her brothers in the Holocaust and had to...
How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?
I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show to Reopen in Late 2022
This Fort Lauderdale staple is reopening after roof damage shut them down in 2020
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Miami Hotels With a Lazy River
Miami is located in southern Florida, USA. Known for sunshine, pristine beaches, active nightlife, and an eye-catching skyline, Miami is a popular tourist destination among many visitors to the sunshine state of Florida. Some tourist attractions of Miami include Miami Beach, the South Beach Zoo, and Little Havana. Miami is...
When the Mountain Came to Miramar
The first tremor that set the timbers of the house to creaking brought Garry Connell out of his bunk and into the middle of the floor. Then the floor heaved and 'dobe walls swayed while the man fought to keep his footing and pull himself through the doorway to the safety of the dark night. The earthquake that came with the spring of 1932 was on.
Four teenagers shot at Miami apartment complex
Four teenagers were shot at a Miami apartment complex on Friday evening.
tigerdroppings.com
Miami to Bimini via boat...
Anybody here made this crossing? Hoping to go in a few weeks on a 27' Monterey Cruiser. 50-ish miles. 27' could feel a bit small crossing the Gulf Stream imo. 50 or 5, it's all weather dependent in that size boat. LSU Fan. Here. Member since Jan 2011. 62134 posts.
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Arrested for Selling Nearly $119K in Fake Plane Tickets to Cuba, Nicaragua
Police have arrested and charged a Miami woman who they said stole nearly $119,000 from separate families after running a fraudulent travel agency and selling fake airline tickets to both Cuba and Nicaragua. Maria Van-Caneghem, 46, faces 25 counts for various charges including grand theft and organized fraud. According to...
Comments / 0