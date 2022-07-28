Cowboys sign WR Turpin, 4 years after assault case at TCU

www.espn.com
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin
The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team
Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business. Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Former 1st Round Pick
The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be adding a notable name to their roster ahead of the preseason. According to reports, the Cowboys are interested in a former NFL Draft first round pick. Takk McKinley, a veteran defensive lineman and former first round pick, recently visited with Dallas. Cowboys defensive coordinator...
Cowboys Ex Prospect Darius Anderson Arrested on ‘Intent to Rape’ Charge
Former Dallas Cowboys prospect Darius Anderson, now a Houston Texans running back, was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
