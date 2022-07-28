Footage shows unauthorised fireworks set off in crowd during Dua Lipa concert

Unauthorised fireworks were set off in the crowd during a Dua Lipa concert on Wednesday, 27 July, in Toronto .

Police have launched an investigation into the incident after receiving reports that a person threw a firework at the end of the gig, as the singer was wrapping up with her last song of the night.

These clips, recorded by fans in the crowd, show Dua Lipa appearing to be baffled as the sound of the explosions echoed through the Scotiabank Arena.

