Brad Pitt is ‘dating,’ has ‘pretty good relationship’ with his kids these days: report

Brad Pitt is getting by despite ongoing drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, according to a new report.

In addition to having “a large group of artsy friends in L.A.,” the 58-year-old “Bullet Train” star is “dating,” but “is not in a serious relationship,” a source close to the Oscar winner told People in a story out Wednesday.

Pitt is also reportedly on decent terms with the six kids he shares with 47-year-old Jolie — who he divorced in 2016. The exes — whose children range in age from 14 to 20 — were engaged in a drawn out custody battle.

“Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends,” the insider told the magazine.

Pitt “still has a pretty good relationship” with his children, according to the insider.

Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Pitt must hand over documents that Jolie’s lawyers had subpoenaed in their case involving the Chateau Miraval winery the former couple once co-owned together before Jolie sold her stake.

“Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions],” the source told People. “He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life under the circumstances.”

Recently, the actor and producer got vulnerable with GQ about getting sober, including his year-and-a-half-long experience with Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” Pitt told the magazine , noting that he was hesitant, having “seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”