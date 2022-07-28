ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brad Pitt is ‘dating,’ has ‘pretty good relationship’ with his kids these days: report

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Brad Pitt is getting by despite ongoing drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, according to a new report.

In addition to having “a large group of artsy friends in L.A.,” the 58-year-old “Bullet Train” star is “dating,” but “is not in a serious relationship,” a source close to the Oscar winner told People in a story out Wednesday.

Pitt is also reportedly on decent terms with the six kids he shares with 47-year-old Jolie — who he divorced in 2016. The exes — whose children range in age from 14 to 20 — were engaged in a drawn out custody battle.

“Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends,” the insider told the magazine.

Pitt “still has a pretty good relationship” with his children, according to the insider.

Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Pitt must hand over documents that Jolie’s lawyers had subpoenaed in their case involving the Chateau Miraval winery the former couple once co-owned together before Jolie sold her stake.

“Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions],” the source told People. “He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life under the circumstances.”

Recently, the actor and producer got vulnerable with GQ about getting sober, including his year-and-a-half-long experience with Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” Pitt told the magazine , noting that he was hesitant, having “seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy