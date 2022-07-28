Danton Heinen's Return To The Penguins

What does the Danton Heinen signing mean for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager addressed the team's bottom six by re-signing Danton Heinen to a one-year contract worth $1 million. Heinen is heading into his seventh season in the NHL and his second with the Penguins.

The 27-year-old scored 18 goals for the Penguins last season despite averaging under 13 minutes of ice time per game.

This move leaves the Penguins over the NHL's salary cap and the roster limit of 23 players, indicating that another trade may be on the horizon for Hextall. The Penguin's top nine forwards all of a sudden look identical to last season's team after the re-signing of Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen, who re-signed late last week.

The Penguin's forward lineup has one open spot remaining, and it's on the fourth line wing. With Teddy Blueger and Brock McGinn expected to take the other two spots on that line, who will join them for the start of the season?

Former Penguins are always a heavy topic of conversation in the off-season, and this year is no exception. With Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann playing for the Seattle Kraken, Patric Hornqvist playing for the Florida Panthers, and Carl Hagelin returning this season for the Capitals, we asked which player would improve the current Penguins roster the most.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Re-Sign Danton Heinen

Top Five Moments of the Penguins 2021-22 Season

Top Threats to Supplant Penguins in the Metro

Is the Frustration With Penguins Bottom Six an Overreaction?

Penguins Should Tinker With Top Six Forwards

Drew O'Connor Will Find More Playing Time With Penguins in 2022-23