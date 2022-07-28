Former Penguin Zach Aston-Reese Spotted at Devils Practice Facility

The Staten Island native and former Pittsburgh Penguins depth piece could be moving closer to home

A former Pittsburgh Penguins depth piece could be heading to a Metropolitan Division rival.

It was reported by Kevin Weekes of ESPN that Zach Aston-Reese is practicing at the New Jersey Devils facility and situation is “fluid.”

The Penguins traded away Aston-Reese, along with Dominik Simon and Calle Clang, to the Anaheim Ducks for Rickard Rakell in a deal leading to the trade deadline.

Aston-Reese was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and made his NHL Debut just under a year later.

In 213 career games with the Penguins, Aston-Reese scored 29 goals and 33 assists for 62 points.

Aston-Reese was most known in Pittsburgh and across the NHL as one of the top defensive players the league has to offer.

From analytics to solid numbers, Aston-Reese is a bottom six forward, but can shut down some of the best forwards in the game.

Aston-Reese signing with the Devils makes a tremendous amount of sense.

Soon to be 28-years-old, Aston-Reese won’t cost a large contract and will play his defensive game for a team that needs to stop opposing offenses.

Aston-Reese is an unrestricted free agent and is from the area as a native of Staten Island, NY.

Like Weekes mentioned, there is no deal in place, yet, but something to keep an eye on.

