ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Penguin Zach Aston-Reese Spotted at Devils Practice Facility

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHRFh_0gwL2aXZ00

The Staten Island native and former Pittsburgh Penguins depth piece could be moving closer to home

A former Pittsburgh Penguins depth piece could be heading to a Metropolitan Division rival.

It was reported by Kevin Weekes of ESPN that Zach Aston-Reese is practicing at the New Jersey Devils facility and situation is “fluid.”

The Penguins traded away Aston-Reese, along with Dominik Simon and Calle Clang, to the Anaheim Ducks for Rickard Rakell in a deal leading to the trade deadline.

Aston-Reese was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and made his NHL Debut just under a year later.

In 213 career games with the Penguins, Aston-Reese scored 29 goals and 33 assists for 62 points.

Aston-Reese was most known in Pittsburgh and across the NHL as one of the top defensive players the league has to offer.

From analytics to solid numbers, Aston-Reese is a bottom six forward, but can shut down some of the best forwards in the game.

Aston-Reese signing with the Devils makes a tremendous amount of sense.

Soon to be 28-years-old, Aston-Reese won’t cost a large contract and will play his defensive game for a team that needs to stop opposing offenses.

Aston-Reese is an unrestricted free agent and is from the area as a native of Staten Island, NY.

Like Weekes mentioned, there is no deal in place, yet, but something to keep an eye on.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

The Battle is on for the Penguins Final Forward Position

Top Five Moments of the Penguins 2021-22 Season

Top Threats to Supplant Penguins in the Metro

Is the Frustration With Penguins Bottom Six an Overreaction?

Penguins Should Tinker With Top Six Forwards

Drew O'Connor Will Find More Playing Time With Penguins in 2022-23

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Pirates slap Bryan Reynolds trade suitors with harsh reality ahead of deadline

The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to part ways with a few key players ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline as they look to retool the roster ahead of an eventual playoff push in the future. Among the players rumored to be on the trade block is star center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has drawn […] The post Rumor: Pirates slap Bryan Reynolds trade suitors with harsh reality ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral

Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
NFL
On3.com

Notre Dame offers 2023 Pittsburgh quarterback commit Kenny Minchey

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish staff extended an offer to Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 quarterback and Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey, the four-star prospect announced Saturday. Minchey, who ranks as the No. 393 and No. 21 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, committed to Pittsburgh...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Dominik Simon
Person
Kevin Weekes
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
902
Followers
299
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy