WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 22 teens got a taste of what it takes to be a Wichita Falls police officer this week. The junior police academy kicked off Monday and over the last five days, they got a chance to experience what officers do everyday first hand. This included everything from traffic stops, to building searches and even how divers search to find objects under water.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO