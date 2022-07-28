www.newschannel6now.com
Victim identified in Haystack bar homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a Wichita Falls bar. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 am Monday, August 1, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located at 315 N. Scott Street. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Duncan case
Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.
News On 6
Suspect In Connection With Duncan Homicide Found Dead
A man wanted for questioning by the Duncan Police Department was found dead. The man, identified as 32-year-old Tyler W. Alexander, was wanted for questioning by police after they responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon. Authorities said they found one woman stabbed to death and another woman with a gunshot wound.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police said 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker was found deceased in the parking lot of the Haystack Bar, located at 315 North Scott Street at 12:11 a.m.
Vitro forklift accident claims woman’s life
A woman who was run over by a forklift died shortly after arriving at the United Regional ER this weekend.
Vitro responds following fatal forklift accident
"When a tragedy like this occurs, it shakes us to the core." Vitro's plant manager issued a statement following the death of an employee over the weekend.
News On 6
Man Wanted For Questioning By Duncan Police Department Located By Authorities
UPDATE 8:57 PM: The Duncan Police Department said Tyler Alexander has been located. The Duncan Police Department is asking for help finding Tyler Alexander. Police said they need to question him about a homicide in the City of Duncan on Sunday. Police do not want the public to contact Alexander,...
thechronicle.news
New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
newschannel6now.com
Former Wichita Co. jail employee indicted for official oppression
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita County Jail employee was indicted on Thursday, July 21, 2022 on an official oppression charge for allegedly mistreating an inmate. Ian Hugh McMurtrie is suspected of using excessive force on an inmate in March of 2020 by hitting him in the back...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of July 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported 333 cases and 337 new recoveries on Friday, July 29. 12 Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases....
KFDA
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
1 dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
CLAUDE, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was pronounced dead after a motorcycle rollover on US 287, seven miles outside of Claude, Friday morning. According to officials, around 9:25 a.m., Elmore was driving a Harley-Davidson Switchback traveling east on US 287 near CR […]
Family offering reward in hit and run rollover wreck
One family is still looking for answers after their vehicle was struck by an unknown driver and rolled before coming to a stop on July 4.
Suspect in Zachary Wood murder case granted lower bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four suspects in a horrific murder in May has been granted a lower bond. Ashley Esselborn, 21, was the last of the four defendants in the alleged murder of Zachary Wood to be arrested. She was jailed on May 24 on a $1 million bond. Her attorney Dustin Nimz […]
newschannel6now.com
July WFPD Junior Police Academy students graduate
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 22 teens got a taste of what it takes to be a Wichita Falls police officer this week. The junior police academy kicked off Monday and over the last five days, they got a chance to experience what officers do everyday first hand. This included everything from traffic stops, to building searches and even how divers search to find objects under water.
kswo.com
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about a scam making the rounds. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the caller tells the victim they’re from the sheriff’s office. The scammer then tells the person they didn’t show up for jury...
Electra mother charged with driving kids to egg car
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman was charged with criminal mischief after police said she said she did not know throwing eggs on a car could damage it. Leeandra Kay Walker, 37, was arrested Monday, July 25, and was granted a public defender after declaring indigency. Electra Police said...
Where wrecks happen most in Wichita Falls
According to traffic information provided by the Wichita Falls Police Department, intersections are the most common areas for wrecks to occur.
kswo.com
Crime Stoppers search for suspect in 2020 Sheridan Walmart shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma have announced their Most Wanted Wednesday a few days early, as they continue the search for Charlie Hemphill IV. Hemphill was named as the suspect in a shooting outside of Lawton Walmart on Sheridan road, which injured two people. According to...
Wichita Co. COVID positivity rate hits 40%
From the week of July 23-July 29, 2022, the Health District is reporting 333 new cases, 0 deaths, 12 hospitalizations, and 337 recoveries.
