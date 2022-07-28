‘Election Time Is Scary’: When a Presidential Vote Puts a Whole Country on Edge

www.vice.com
Related
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data. Poll numbers show voters are interested in...
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
RELATED PEOPLE
The January 6 Hearings Are Changing Republicans’ Minds
For Republican voters, the January 6 hearings haven’t so much broken through as seeped in, slowly changing opinions about whether former President Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee in 2024. I conducted dozens of focus groups of Trump 2020 voters in the 17 months between the storming of...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
US Military Vessel Violated Sovereignty And Security By Entering Territorial Waters, China Says
China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. USS Benfold has been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming’s Recent Primary Debate Is a Sign of Bad Things To Come (Opinion)
The descent into crazy is close to terminal velocity. Rioters inside the US capitol on January 6th, 2021Win McNamee/Getty Images. In April of last year, Liz Cheney showed us all that was wrong with the G.O.P. in one tweet.
Republicans Lying to Themselves and Hoping Trump Will Go Away: Biographer
People "routinely discount how damaging and destructive" Trump can be, Tim O'Brien said.
deseret.com
Trump-backed Arizona governor candidate claims election fraud ahead of primary
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is claiming election fraud less than a week before the Arizona GOP primary election. When speaking to the North Valley Constitutional Republicans earlier this week, Lake told supporters “we’re already detecting some fraud” but didn’t provide any evidence to back up her claims.
No, China Didn't Threaten to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane Over Taiwan Visit
Tensions have been running high over speculation that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi could visit the disputed island of Taiwan during a tour of Asia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. 3 Reasons Why You Can Still Learn a Language For Your Summer Travels. The Best Face Mask for Air Travel Out of California. EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In...
At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo
At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
Washington Examiner
Poll flips script: Voters upset about Roe reversal less likely to vote
Those who disagree with the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade are now less likely to vote in November compared to earlier predictions that indicated the decision would mobilize voters , particularly those in the Democratic Party, in the midterm elections . Only 55% of voters who believe...
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
Adam Kinzinger Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene as the 'American Taliban'
The anti-Trump Republican took issue with the pro-Trump GOP congresswoman's recent promotion of "Christian nationalism."
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
Washington Examiner
Myanmar junta hangs four political activists
The military junta ruling Myanmar announced the hangings of four political opponents on Sunday, marking the first executions in the country in nearly 50 years. The four men executed had been convicted by the military-run government of directing and organizing “violent and inhuman accomplice acts of terrorist killings,” during the military's takeover of the country, according to state-run media. Myanmar's military seized power in February 2021 after ousting and arresting former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cracking down on political opposition.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
92K+
Followers
20K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0