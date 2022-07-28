ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hawaiian couple accused of living under identities of dead Texas children, conspiracy

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CQmA_0gwL0guL00
Stolen Identities Couple Charged This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii shows Walter Glenn Primose, left, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, purportedly in KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniforms. Primose, a U.S. defense contractor, and Morrison, who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children, have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. The couple were arrested Friday, July 22, 2022, in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. (United States District Court District of Hawaii via AP) (Uncredited)

HONOLULU — A Hawaiian couple has been accused of living under the identities of two dead Texas children and conspiracy against the United States government.

According to federal court records obtained by the Associated Press, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison were arrested on Friday in Kapolei which is an island in Oahu, Hawaii. Both had been living under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague for decades. Those identities are of two dead Texas children.

Court records obtained by the AP said Primrose and Morrison were born in 1955, attended high school in Port Lavaca, Texas together and went to Stephen F. Austin University before getting married in 1980.

“There is no indication in court papers why the couple in 1987 assumed the identities of deceased children who would have been more than a decade younger than them. But an affidavit filed by Special Agent Dennis Thomas of the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service noted that the couple lost their home in Nacogdoches, Texas, to foreclosure that year,” according to the AP. They remarried in 1988 under the assumed names.

According to the AP, it’s possible that the case is leaning more on the couple’s “fraudulently obtained drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials,” which possibly helped Primrose to obtain secret security clearance for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Court records obtained by the AP included old photos of Primrose and Morrison both wearing KGB uniforms. The KGB is the former Russian spy agency.

HNN said that the criminal complaint claimed that Primrose fraudulently enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1994 which gave him enough security clearance to provide the Russians with important information. HNN said he worked as an avionic electrical technician for 22 years before he retired. Primrose then worked as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor before he was arrested on Friday.

Both Primrose and Morrison have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the U.S. government. According to the AP, prosecutors are looking to hold them without bail. HNN said that the government believes that Primrose and Morrison are also a flight risk.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Hawaii Society
City
Kapolei, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
State
Hawaii State
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 dip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 4,476 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, a decrease from the past two days. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The department reported Thursday that 4,758 inpatients had COVID-19, after reporting a total...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#The Associated Press#Ap#Defense Department#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Action News Jax

At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell

SEATTLE — (AP) — Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further...
OREGON STATE
Action News Jax

‘Breaking Bad’ meth duo honored with bronze statue in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Breaking Bad” won 16 Emmy Awards during its television run from 2008 to 2013, but giant bronze statues in New Mexico may top those honors. The city of Albuquerque paid tribute to its fictional methamphetamine manufacturers on Friday, unveiling statues dedicated to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Rolling Stone reported. “Breaking Bad” actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played White and Pinkman on the series, were at the Albuquerque Convention Center along with series creator Vince Gilligan, according to the magazine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Action News Jax

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
SOMERSET, WI
Action News Jax

Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal

Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
KANSAS STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy