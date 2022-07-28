Expert Tips for Replacing Windows

www.kenosha.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen Walters
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
wlip.com
Kenosha Welcomes “Hometown” Cars
If you’re seeing a lot of classic AMC cars around Kenosha there is a very good reason why. The Kenosha History Center is hosting the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show, which opened this week and continues through Sunday. The free for spectators show includes various events around the city but...
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort
Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Car crashes into Waukesha apartment
The Waukesha Fire Department and Police Department were called to scene on Saturday after a car struck the side of a an apartment building.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus | Local News
American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade. AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017. Drivers from all across North...
CBS 58
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Illinois man died following a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway on Saturday, July 30. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Officials say a custom late model Corvette drag car had lost control on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Iconic Wisconsin brand Allen Edmonds celebrates 100th anniversary
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Michael Schlesinger speaks to senior executives with Allen Edmonds. The fine menswear shoe brand is celebrating 100 years since its founding in 1922 in Belgium, Wisconsin. Now headquartered in Port Washington, the company has a storied past that includes supplying footwear to the U.S. Army and Navy during World War II.
Delavan woman turns 100, renews her driver's license: 'I just had a good life'
In 1922, the Milwaukee Badgers season got started in the NFL at Borchert Field, jazz music came to Milwaukee and Ms. Joyce Boelter Francis was born on a farm in Mukwonago.
Dozens of animals rescued in Union Grove from Kentucky floods
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky following the catastrophic flooding has reached 25. Experts believe these floods are one of the worst disasters Eastern Kentucky has seen in decades.
racinecountyeye.com
Woman suspected of stealing over $6k from Menards in 3 states
An Illinois woman is suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from Menards in three different states. Kelly Spears, 46, of Rockford, IL, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of retail theft of more than $500. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. Because she has multiple misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in the last five years, Spears could have up to four years added to any sentence she receives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
whitewaterbanner.com
New Resource Available for Lakeshore Properties
The NEW online Lakeshore Resource Guide for Walworth County is now available to provide lakeshore property owners, managers, residents, and hired professionals the resources they need for living on, managing, and working at these properties for the benefit of the lake. Construction, landscaping, yard maintenance, lawn care, and other practices are different for lakeshore properties. Practices done on a suburban or urban property can be detrimental to the lakeshore environment. Using the resources in the Guide, you can manage and maintain your property to preserve the shoreline, water quality, and overall ecology.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full I-41 closure to start Friday night, last 54 hours
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning to close Interstate 41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend – Friday, July 29 until Monday, Aug. 1. Rain has postponed the closure twice now, and WisDOT said it's "very confident" the 54-hour shutdown will happen this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
racinecountyeye.com
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles
A Milwaukee man is facing a decade in prison after he allegedly cut the catalytic converters out of vehicles in Union Grove. John Hodapp, 53, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of removal of a major part of a vehicle and two misdemeanor counts each of theft and criminal damage to property. All charges carry the enhancer of being party to a crime. If convicted, Hodapp faces up to 10 years in prison or up to $60,000 in fines. Because he has both misdemeanor and criminal convictions within the last five years, he could have up to 16 years added to any sentence he receives.
rockrivercurrent.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartford auto detailer leukemia fight, August profits donated
Jim Linski, an auto-shop employee in Hartford, insists on continuing to work, even while fighting cancer. His boss is focused on helping him pay for treatment, and you can help. It's as easy as getting your car cleaned.
kenosha.com
Kenosha County to mark National Night Out with events on Tuesday
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. National Night Out...
Comments / 0