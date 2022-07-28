Expert Tips for Replacing Windows

A Milwaukee man is facing a decade in prison after he allegedly cut the catalytic converters out of vehicles in Union Grove. John Hodapp, 53, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of removal of a major part of a vehicle and two misdemeanor counts each of theft and criminal damage to property. All charges carry the enhancer of being party to a crime. If convicted, Hodapp faces up to 10 years in prison or up to $60,000 in fines. Because he has both misdemeanor and criminal convictions within the last five years, he could have up to 16 years added to any sentence he receives.

3 DAYS AGO