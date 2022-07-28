Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

To know him is to love him. Well, I don't know him, but I love the man. I am talking about Todd the founder of Raising Cane’s. Todd Graves is a famous Louisianan entrepreneur who founded Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers along with Craig Silvey. Graves was born in Baton Rouge so it only made sense that he kicked off his restaurant career in Baton Rouge in 1996.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO