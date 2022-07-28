New summer products at Brewerton Ace Hardware

www.localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. New constructions near Syracuse Hancock International Airport had viewer Marvin Calderon reaching out to The Your Stories Team. Calderon wanted to know what is currently being built on South Bay Road across from Delta Sonic near I-81 in the Town of Salina. Storage...
15 new food vendors join the 2022 Fair, pushing total over 100
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 100 food vendors will attend the New York State Fair this year — and 15 of them will be there for the first time ever. The new vendors will serve a variety of cuisine from across the globe and offer something that every tastebud will enjoy. State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance to try new things and find new favorites. At the same time, faithful fairgoers will be delighted to return to food places that they only get a chance to try once a year, too.”
Fifi’s Ice Cream offers a variety of sweet treats
(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats. Working at Fifi’s...
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
Centro provides $1 service to the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
Warm and dry in July for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) July is officially in the books and here are the numbers for Syracuse. After a cool June, Mother nature turned up the heat this past month. Overall, temperatures were almost two and a half degrees above normal. July 2022 ended up tied for 17th warmest July in recorded history for Syracuse.
Fulton Jazz Festival brings fun and funk starting August 10
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Four nights of festivities and funk will be heard throughout Fulton on August 10-13 as the Jazz Fest is back and groovier than ever! The event will be held at Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park and will have an array of headliners. To kick off...
Hanover Thursdays free concerts to start August 4
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
Turns muggier tonight, but any rain?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was a classic mid-summer day to kick off August, but a temporary change is on the way. The details are below…. The next best chance of CNY seeing rain looks to arrive late tonight into Tuesday morning due to a weak cold front. Any showers and storms with this front look to be very scattered in nature.
What’s going around: August 1, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Fudge is a sweet pup in need of his fur-ever home: Petsavers
(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed. Fudge...
20th Annual Macedonian Festival at St George Church in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church will host its 20th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 on 5083 Onondaga Rd (Rt. 173) Syracuse. The festival will include free admission and parking and outdoor seating. The time and date of the festival are...
Sink or Swim? Onondaga County Legislature set to vote on $85 million aquarium Tuesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s one of the biggest proposals in years and one surrounded by a lot of controversy. The Onondaga County Legislature is scheduled to vote on the $85 million aquarium project in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. On Monday, County Executive Ryan McMahon said he feels...
On the Lookout: Suspects who racked up charges on victim’s credit card around Ithaca
ITHACA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police need your help in identifying these suspects. On July 23, 2022, an elderly victim discovered that her wallet was missing while she was in Cortland. As the day progressed, she noticed that charges began appearing on her card. One purchase was at a Walgreens in Dryden and another was at a Target in Lansing. The victims wallet also contained cash, as of now, the suspects have allegedly spent $1,000.
Syracuse soccer tournament celebrates unity
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 30 and 31, soccer teams from across New York came to Syracuse to celebrate unity, culture, community, and sport as part of the Western NY Unity Cup Soccer Tournament. The event, hosted by the semi-professional Upstate United FC in Syracuse, brought 8 teams...
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
Man killed in Oswego County construction accident
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
