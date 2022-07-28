ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Michigan Primary Election results for Macomb County races on Aug. 2, 2022

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2

The Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with key races to be decided in every state county. At stake, the Michigan GOP nomination for governor, several Congressional seats statewide, and primary races for Michigan Senate and House seats, as well as important local millages and bond proposals.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Secretary Benson holds news conference on Election Day expectations

DETROIT — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a news conference Monday, a day before the Aug. 2 primary election. Benson assured Michiganders that their voting rights will be protected in Tuesday's election as well as the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Macomb County, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football documents Pure Michigan summer trip

ANN ARBOR – The Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday after a jam-packed 10-day Summer Tour. Each year, the Michigan football program takes a trip to enjoy some downtime as a group. Destinations in years past have included France, Italy and South Africa. But this year the team stayed in Michigan, exploring all the state has to offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Tudor Dixon deflects question on 'stolen election' in Sunday national TV appearance

LANSING — In a shift from the position she took during a candidate debate in May, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In what could be a sign of an early pivot to a general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on Fox News Sunday, instead shifted the conversation to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'

In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
LIVONIA, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy