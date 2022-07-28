Michigan Primary Election results for Macomb County races on Aug. 2, 2022

www.clickondetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2
The Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with key races to be decided in every state county. At stake, the Michigan GOP nomination for governor, several Congressional seats statewide, and primary races for Michigan Senate and House seats, as well as important local millages and bond proposals.
Detroit News
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
Fox17
Secretary Benson holds news conference on Election Day expectations
DETROIT — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a news conference Monday, a day before the Aug. 2 primary election. Benson assured Michiganders that their voting rights will be protected in Tuesday's election as well as the general election in November. “My administration has worked with election clerks and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Michigan Primary Election
DETROIT – Michigan Primary Election is two days away. While voter engagement has been increasing over the past several elections, some changes have taken place ahead of the August election. Double check your polling place as redistricting happened this year. Also - What you need to know about redistricting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County Prosecutor: ‘We will not be prosecuting’ abortions after new court ruling
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit responded on Monday to a new ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals that will allow Michigan’s 83 county prosecutors to start enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion ban. In a statement on his Twitter account, Savit said: “In the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football documents Pure Michigan summer trip
ANN ARBOR – The Wolverines returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday after a jam-packed 10-day Summer Tour. Each year, the Michigan football program takes a trip to enjoy some downtime as a group. Destinations in years past have included France, Italy and South Africa. But this year the team stayed in Michigan, exploring all the state has to offer.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Temporary restraining order blocks prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban in Michigan
DETROIT – A judge in Oakland County has just granted a temporary restraining order in response to a ruling Monday morning that cleared the way for county prosecutors to enforce Michigan’s 1931 Abortion Ban. The battle over abortion in Michigan is playing out right before us, hour by...
Detroit News
Rinke downplays Trump's endorsement of Dixon in governor's race; she appears at gun range
Troy — Hours after his biggest opponent won Donald Trump’s endorsement, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke emerged Saturday morning at his campaign event undeterred, saying the former president's support doesn’t guarantee a win. Rinke, standing outside his campaign headquarters in Oakland County where about 75 supporters rallied...
Detroit News
Livengood: RNC chair McDaniel taking sides in a Michigan House Republican primary
Michigan's Ronna McDaniel is aiding the son of former Attorney General Bill Schuette in a GOP state House primary in Midland, a rare move by the Republican National Committee's chair to put her thumb on the scale just days before voters head to the polls. McDaniel recorded a robo call...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Tudor Dixon deflects question on 'stolen election' in Sunday national TV appearance
LANSING — In a shift from the position she took during a candidate debate in May, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In what could be a sign of an early pivot to a general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on Fox News Sunday, instead shifted the conversation to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and...
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
2022 Michigan election: View your sample ballot
The 2022 election season is in full swing as the primary is scheduled to take place on Aug. 2 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Masks recommended by CDC again in Wayne, Washtenaw, 10 other Michigan counties
Michigan now has 12 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses these calculations, called Community Levels, to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Twelve of Michigan’s 83...
Wondering whether your absentee ballot has been received? Here's how to check online
Over half a million Michigan voters have returned their absentee ballots for the upcoming August primary. Are you one of them? Wondering how to check whether your ballot arrived to your local clerk's office and make sure your vote counts? Here's how: How do I check the status of my ballot online? The Michigan...
