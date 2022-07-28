Dance and educational experiences promised as ‘Gravity on Tour’ lands in Muscatine this weekend

voiceofmuscatine.com
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans like to escape the Midwestern heat at a lake during the summer. But the Iowa DNR is telling swimmers to avoid some lakes, including two in Eastern Iowa. Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist with Iowa DNR says right now multiple Iowa lakes have swimming advisories...
aledotimesrecord.com
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death
A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today
Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
KCCI.com
Iowa community grapples with loss after campground shooting
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As people from all over the Midwest hiked throughout the Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Schmidt family was on the minds of many. Tyler, Sarah and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were all killed at the campground at the Maquoketa Caves. The cave remained closed as the rest of the park opened Thursday for visitors.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
ourquadcities.com
Beautiful day for a Bix; Tiernan wins
Australian Patrick Tiernan pulled away from the field to win the Elite Division in the 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in downtown Davenport. Tiernan is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2016 and 2020 Games. “The course is fantastic — people on every step of it, which is fantastic,”...
KWQC
Missing Clinton child has been found
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old Clinton boy who was reported missing Friday has been located, Clinton County Communications confirmed Saturday morning. Earlier Saturday, Clinton County Communications said in a Facebook post that Joseph Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to be home by 11 p.m.
