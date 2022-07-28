WWE Has Created the First Pre-Professional NIL Pipeline

frontofficesports.com
PGA Tour To Feature Record $428.6M in Prizes for 2022-23
As competitive pressure from LIV Golf continues to mount, the PGA Tour has released its schedule for next season — with several measures seemingly aimed at battling the upstart golf competition. The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule will put on 44 events — including majors — and will feature a...
GOLF・
Survey: College Football Revenue Sharing Is Imminent
The idea of NCAA football players receiving a cut of athletic department revenue has always seemed like a pipe dream. But administrators, coaches, and players agree — the concept is now imminent. About 82% of respondents to an ESPN survey of more than 200 college football stakeholders expect revenue...
Report: Division I Council to Vote Against Unlimited Transfers
After the NCAA passed a new constitution in January, a transformation committee was formed to rethink — and hopefully modernize — Division I. One of the committee’s first recommendations, released in July, was allowing athletes to transfer as many times as they wanted without penalty — eliminating the “one-time” transfer rule. Division I leaders initially endorsed the idea.
Sage Steele’s Lawyer Counters ESPN’s Efforts to Dismiss Lawsuit
ESPN anchor Sage Steele’s legal team pushed back on the sports network’s request to dismiss her lawsuit in a court filing. Steele sued ESPN and parent company Walt Disney Co. in April, a lawsuit that alleged her First Amendment and Connecticut’s free-speech rights were violated when she was sidelined for two days after a September appearance on a podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.
Amazon Plans Alternative Telecast Of TNF With ‘Dude Perfect’
For those who thought Amazon Prime Video was going to provide your Dad’s version of NFL coverage, think again. Amazon has hired the sports-comedy team “Dude Perfect” to create an alternate stream of “Thursday Night Football,” according to the Wall Street Journal. It could be...
NFL・
The NFL Finally Crashes The Streaming Party
The NFL has an uncanny ability to stay at the forefront of sports fans’ minds. Now, in the dog days of summer, a time usually reserved for baseball and the free-agency rumor mill, the league is taking a meaningful step toward a new media distribution strategy. The NFL has...
NFL・
