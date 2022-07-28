ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

I’ve lost an ally: Lewis Hamilton ‘sad’ as Sebastian Vettel announces retirement

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367rGP_0gwKzgqC00

Lewis Hamilton praised Sebastian Vettel for standing by him in Formula One’s “lonely” world – before hailing the German as a great of the grid.

Four-time world champion Vettel, 35, announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the end of the year.

The Aston Martin driver became F1’s youngest world champion, taking his first title for Red Bull aged just 23 years and 134 days in 2010 and triumphing again in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Vettel’s 53 victories place him third on the all-time list behind only Hamilton’s 103 triumphs and his hero Michael Schumacher, who won 91 times.

“My first feeling is that it is sad he is stopping,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“The journey I have experienced in this sport, often feeling relatively lonely, Seb has been one of the few people that has made it not feel that way. He stood by me through a lot of things.

“We talk about legends, I don’t really like that title but he is one of the greatest people we have seen in this sport and we need more people like him. I am sad because I have lost an ally.”

Hamilton and Vettel both started their careers in 2007. But despite having two years on his one-time rival, Hamilton, 37, insists Vettel’s decision will not hasten his exit from the grid.

The seven-time world champion added: “It doesn’t make me think about my future, but it is a reminder that I am in that part of my career that people I came up with and have raced for so long will start to stop.

“Before you know it Fernando Alonso will not be here, and then who is there after that? I guess I will be the oldest.

“But I am thinking about how I can improve this car, what steps we need to take to get this team winning again, what is the road map to claiming another world championship, and what we need to do to have everyone in this sport more aligned, in terms of diversity.

“When I am talking about fuel in the tank, I am still fighting for all of those things. I still feel as though I have plenty to go. I don’t think I will go until I am completely burned out and have nothing left, but hopefully that is a while off.”

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 but failed to deliver the world championship and was effectively dumped by the Italian team after five seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HArqe_0gwKzgqC00
Sebastian Vettel spent five seasons at Ferrari but failed to win the title (PA Wire) (PA Wire)

A move to Aston Martin to mark their return to the grid followed. But Vettel, 12th in the championship, could not be convinced to remain for another year, informing owner Lawrence Stroll of his decision on Wednesday, before making the news public in a four-minute Instagram video at midday on Thursday.

Vettel, who said he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Hanna, and three children, admitted in an appearance on BBC’s Question Time that he is a hypocrite for dovetailing F1 with his environmental crusade.

“It is one of the one of the factors that definitely played a role,” he said.

“I understand that part of my passion comes with things that I am not a fan of – travelling the world, racing cars, and literally burning resources. Once you see these things, you can’t unsee them.

“But for every sportsperson, the biggest challenge is waiting for us when we decide to do other things, and to be honest I am scared of what is coming because it might be a hole and I don’t know how deep that hole is and whether I will get out of it.

“I have lots of support and people who have helped me along the way. Hopefully I will make the right decision to progress and become a better version of myself in 10 years’ time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte. Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. The force added that two people who were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
newschain

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte. It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Three teenagers killed and one seriously injured after Alfa Romeo crashes

Three teenagers have been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire. The four males were driving in a grey Alfa Romeo from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road at around 11pm on Friday. Three passengers, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to be withdrawn after Court of Appeal ruling

Archie Battersbee’s life support will be terminated on Tuesday after a last-ditch bid for the withdrawal of the 12-year-old’s treatment to be further postponed was rejected by the Court of Appeal. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee made an urgent application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the...
POLITICS
newschain

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago. Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25. The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#German#Red Bull
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in south-west London

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-west London. Errol McKay, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Trinity Crescent, Balham, after police were called at around 1.15am on Wednesday. Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, 22, of Rossiter Road, will appear at Westminster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Single ticket wins 1.337 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot

A single ticket bought in the US beat the odds and won a 1.337 billion dollar (£1.1 billion) Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw on Friday, and it was bought at a Speedway petrol station and convenience store in a Chicago suburb.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

‘Hope you win’ – Lionesses bolstered by royal support from William and Charlotte

England have been bolstered by support from the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter in a video message ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The Lionesses, who have been widely praised for inspiring more girls to play football, received a “best of luck” message from William while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”.
SOCCER
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government. Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.
HEALTH
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘attention seeker’ best ignored, claims Liz Truss

Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore “attention seeker” Nicola Sturgeon. The Conservative Party leadership candidate criticised Scotland’s First Minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Ms Truss, speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, referenced growing up in Paisley before saying: “I feel...
POLITICS
newschain

Dame Laura Kenny defies doubts to claim Commonwealth gold in scratch race

Dame Laura Kenny delivered Commonwealth gold for England in Monday’s scratch race and then revealed she had gone to bed on Sunday wondering if it would be her last competitive ride. The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage...
SPORTS
newschain

Collection of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang memorabilia to go under the hammer

A collection of items from the classic 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will soon go under the hammer, it has been announced. The sale, organised by Excalibur Auctions, will offer fans a chance to obtain a memento of the much loved family movie. Among the items listed for sale...
MOVIES
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy