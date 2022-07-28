Trinity Muscatine receives 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

voiceofmuscatine.com
Related
KCJJ
Year-long search for new health care system leads Mercy Iowa City back to MercyOne
A year-long search for a new health care system had led Mercy Iowa City right back where it started. Hospital officials announced in an email to staff Thursday that Mercy Iowa City would be sticking with MercyOne. That move comes a year after Mercy Iowa City officials said they were dropping MercyOne to look for a larger network.
KCCI.com
COVID-19 will be handled like any other sick day at University of Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — As of Aug. 1, students at the University of Iowa will no longer be asked to report a positive COVID-19 case online, KCRG reports. Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations, said positive COVID cases will now be handled like any other sick day.
Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022
Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Aaron Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Officials have announced that Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business.
A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today
Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare Welcomes New Surgeon
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new surgeon to its staff to better serve the community of Galesburg and surrounding areas. The addition of Dr. Andrei Froehling, on August 7, will ensure increased access for patients in need of surgery at OSF Galesburg Clinic – at 3315 N. Seminary St., Galesburg.
University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death
A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 3 new homes in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities hosted its second-ever triple groundbreaking Saturday, July 30. Families, friends, sponsors and volunteers gathered for the event in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport. Three families stomped a gold shovel in the dirt at the future spot of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
QCAWC offers vaccines, adoption discounts
August is National Immunization Month and keeping pets up to date on vaccines is an important part of making sure they’re healthy. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is offering low-cost vaccines at their drive-up curbside mobile vaccine clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. as part of […]
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Iowa City duo team up to clean veterans' headstones
Beneath a warm July sun, 19-year-old Aaron Schultz scrubs away at a veteran's headstone in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, darkened and weathered by the elements and time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
point2homes.com
310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253
OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Comments / 0