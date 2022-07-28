Former WFISD principal announces school board candidacy

www.newschannel6now.com
26 graduates earn GEDs at Region 9 ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 26 graduates walked the stage Saturday at the Region 9 Education Center to receive their GEDs. Clay County Judge Mike Campbell was there as the guest speaker. The students will use this day as a stepping stone to pursue either college or start careers in certain fields.
Health district construction begins, reduces parking
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot on Aug. 1, 2022. The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance are all reportedly closed. City...
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of July 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported 333 cases and 337 new recoveries on Friday, July 29. 12 Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases....
Downtown YMCA offers additional housing for Hotter’N Hell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nation’s largest single-day bike ride is less than one month away and the excitement level from the community is growing, but with thousands expected to travel to Wichita Falls, hotels have filled up quickly. People looking for somewhere to stay will have many...
Electra ISD to implement guardian program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Electra ISD announced Monday they will be implementing a guardian program similar to other districts across the state, including right down the road in Harrold. Superintendent Ted West said certain staff members will be armed in case of an active threat to the school. The...
Rider graduate earns Bronze Star Medal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2018 Rider graduate Sgt. Courtney Caudill has received the Bronze Star Medal. Sgt. Caudill did her training at Fort Sill in Lawton with patriot missiles. She’s been assigned to Osan AFB in South Korea, as well as Qatar AFB during the Afghanistan refugee evacuation.
Mercy Church gives away free school supplies
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The free back-to-school supplies drive at Mercy Church in Wichita Falls happened on Saturday. Over 25,000 pounds of supplies as food was handed out by volunteers, including 150 backpacks that were gone in the first hour. They were able to serve about 500 people and they actually ran out of school supplies within a few hours.
Local back to school supply drives help students prepare
The countdown for back to school is on. With parents racing to get their kids ready for the new year, back to school drives are popping up across Texoma to provide some relief.
Wichita Co. COVID positivity rate hits 40%
From the week of July 23-July 29, 2022, the Health District is reporting 333 new cases, 0 deaths, 12 hospitalizations, and 337 recoveries.
Fluffy to perform in Wichita Falls in October
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform in Wichita Falls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum. Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold out events around the world, according to the City of Wichita Falls. Last May, he made history performing in front of 55,000 people at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the fist comedian to perform at and sell out that stadium.
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police said 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker was found deceased in the parking lot of the Haystack Bar, located at 315 North Scott Street at 12:11 a.m.
The Impressive Scheme That Resulted in ‘The World’s Littlest Skyscraper’
The Newby-McMahon Building is a 40-foot tall “skyscraper” located at 701 La Salle Street in Wichita Falls, Texas. According to local legend, the building was intended to be 480 feet tall, with the aim of providing additional office space for the city’s growing petroleum industry. Instead, a...
Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Lily Gray!
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lily Gray is a two-month-old puppy who is very sweet and she is looking for her forever home!. The Humane Society said that Lily Gray has a mix of both Great Dane and Great Pyrenees. Lily Gray is available at the Humane Society of Wichita...
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
Back to Triple Digits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Any rain chances into early next week will be very small as temperatures heat back up to 100 or higher most days next week. There may be a weak front dropping into the area from the north late next week that may give us small rain chances at time.
Crews still working to contain Meers fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
Nacol's Jewelry plans to move, add bakery to store
Prior to the closing of Fiesta Mariachi, Nacol's Jewelry purchased the building and is now planning to put together an unexpected business duo.
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
