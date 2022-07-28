Michigan Football gets huge expert projection for 5-star QB Jadyn Davis

Some things can change in a matter of hours, can’t they? Late Friday morning, we published an article reflecting a new prediction that had been logged for five-star running back Richard Young to commit to the Oregon Ducks, choosing them over both Alabama and Georgia. Not long after, Young announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. We can’t say we saw that one coming… The Ducks were seemingly in a great position to land Young, especially after getting a commitment from five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who developed a nice relationship with Young during the recruiting process. Instead, the Ducks will have to watch Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, go to Alabama and play out his future there. It is certainly a bummer after getting hopes up for a potential commitment, but Oregon fans should still be happy they have four-star running back Dante Dowdell in the fold for the 2023 class. Film Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9910 FL RB Rivals 4 6.0 FL RB ESPN 4 89 FL RB On3 Recruiting 4 95.58 FL RB 247 Composite 4 95 FL RB Vitals Hometown Lehigh Acres, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on Feb. 16, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Twitterhttps://twitter.com/richardyoung239/status/155314235634955878411

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO