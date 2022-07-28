Michigan Football gets huge expert projection for 5-star QB Jadyn Davis

gbmwolverine.com
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Roll 'Bama Roll
COMMIT: Another Day, Another 5-Star for Alabama
“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”. Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a 5-star safety, a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.
5-star RB Richard Young announces commitment
Some things can change in a matter of hours, can’t they? Late Friday morning, we published an article reflecting a new prediction that had been logged for five-star running back Richard Young to commit to the Oregon Ducks, choosing them over both Alabama and Georgia. Not long after, Young announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. We can’t say we saw that one coming… The Ducks were seemingly in a great position to land Young, especially after getting a commitment from five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who developed a nice relationship with Young during the recruiting process. Instead, the Ducks will have to watch Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, go to Alabama and play out his future there. It is certainly a bummer after getting hopes up for a potential commitment, but Oregon fans should still be happy they have four-star running back Dante Dowdell in the fold for the 2023 class. Film Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9910 FL RB Rivals 4 6.0 FL RB ESPN 4 89 FL RB On3 Recruiting 4 95.58 FL RB 247 Composite 4 95 FL RB Vitals Hometown Lehigh Acres, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on Feb. 16, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Twitterhttps://twitter.com/richardyoung239/status/155314235634955878411
BREAKING: Brock Glenn makes decision between Ohio State and Florida State
The Seminoles are effectively back to square one at quarterback.
FOX Sports
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud on what he learned losing to Michigan | Big Ten Media Days | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young spoke with Ohio State Buckeyes' QB CJ Stroud at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Stroud reveals the "sign from God" that helped him pick going to Ohio State, what he learned from the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines losses, and how he is dealing with the pressure of being a Heisman favorite heading into 2022.
BOOM! Michigan State lands four-star wide receiver, first commitment of 2024 class
The Spartans are off and running in the Class of 2024!
saturdaytradition.com
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, sets new commitment date with 3 B1G teams in final 5
Jayden Bonsu is ready to make his college decision a little sooner than previously planned. Bonsu, who has 19 scholarship offers, will now make his announcement on Aug. 14, after previously setting Aug. 20 as his decision date. Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State are in the final 5,...
CBS 58
Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor
ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
Campbell: Jameson Williams 'Putting In Work' in Training Camp
Read more on what Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to say on Day 4 of training camp in Allen Park.
Will Johnson highlights trio of fellow freshmen standing out
By all accounts Will Johnson has been impressive in his first seven months as Michigan Wolverine. Players and coaches alike have seen enough from the former five-star standout thus far to harden their expectations for an immediate impact this season. But he’s not the only freshman who has been turning heads. During Johnson’s appearance on a recent episode of Behind the Uniform he highlighted a few classmates who have been making similar marks.
FanSided
