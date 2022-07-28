Transit worker hailed as hero for assisting officers in subway teen brawl

One of the transit workers who stepped in to help during a brawl between teens and NYPD officers in a Manhattan subway is being hailed a hero.

TWU Local 100 says the transit worker David rushed to the aide of the NYPD officers who were in a violent struggle with an accused fare beater at the 125th-Lexington Avenue station.

He says everyone else was just standing around watching and recording. His union leaders say that's what makes what he chose to do so noteworthy.

Police say the two teens involved in the fight were taken into custody and charged but have since been released.

The officer was treated for swelling to his face and shoulder.

Despite his union leaders calling him a hero, David says he was just doing the right thing. He adds it's another reminder for people to keep their eyes and ears open every day when commuting.