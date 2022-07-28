ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Transit worker hailed as hero for assisting officers in subway teen brawl

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9yrS_0gwKy91n00

One of the transit workers who stepped in to help during a brawl between teens and NYPD officers in a Manhattan subway is being hailed a hero.

TWU Local 100 says the transit worker David rushed to the aide of the NYPD officers who were in a violent struggle with an accused fare beater at the 125th-Lexington Avenue station.

He says everyone else was just standing around watching and recording. His union leaders say that's what makes what he chose to do so noteworthy.

MORE: WATCH: Video shows teens brawl against NYPD officers in Harlem subway station

Police say the two teens involved in the fight were taken into custody and charged but have since been released.

The officer was treated for swelling to his face and shoulder.

Despite his union leaders calling him a hero, David says he was just doing the right thing. He adds it's another reminder for people to keep their eyes and ears open every day when commuting.

Comments / 29

Sheila Walker
4d ago

The idea that he would attack a officer from stop him beating the fare makes you believe what wouldn't he do it was something more serious, I'm all for locking this guy and his girlfriend enough is enough of this kind of attitude from these young people.

Reply
13
fedup!
4d ago

Time to arrest the parents of these delinquents and if on government assistance it should be taken away immediately!😷🤔

Reply(6)
26
A’shadeeyah
4d ago

The male officer involved in the melee👮🏾needs to go back to basic training for letting a 16 year old swing him around😩

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorefrontnews.com

Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway

Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Commuting#Harlem#Twu Local 100
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Beast

Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back

Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man found with deadly gunshot wound to head inside car in Queens: NYPD

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Queens on Sunday morning. Police found the body of 36-year-old Anthony Edwards inside a vehicle on Beach 38th Street near Norton Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced Edwards dead at the scene. Edwards lived just […]
QUEENS, NY
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy