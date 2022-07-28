www.hometownstations.com
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by...
AP News Summary at 12:29 a.m. EDT
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results. PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 election should be overturned are among four Republicans vying to be the top election officer in Arizona. Voters in Kansas also go to the polls Tuesday. They have a choice between a candidate who questions the results and the incumbent Republican who believes the 2020 election in his state was secure. Washington state’s open primary also has a candidate who backs Trump’s unsupported claims. Republicans who question election results have sought top spots overseeing voting in several GOP states this year.
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a...
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
