Dillard University Joins Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program

www.myneworleans.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
myneworleans.com
Kathie Carnahan & Sarah Pottharst Girolami
Founded by Kathie Livaudais Carnahan, a Certified Educational Planner with 25+ years of experience, The Carnahan Group developed an established reputation of guiding students through the educational admission and placement process. Headquartered in Louisiana with satellite offices nationally, Sarah Pottharst Girolami manages the powerhouse team of seasoned experts who advise students through the range of college, transfer, graduate and boarding school admissions. The group assists students in defining their specific interests and goals while capitalizing on students’ unique strengths in curating lists of specific educational matches. Kathie, Sarah and their team maintain strong involvement within the educational consulting community through organizations such IECA, AICEP, SACAC, and NACAC.
myneworleans.com
Love Your City Awards Gala
The tenth edition of the Love Your City Awards Gala, presented by LifeCity and sponsored by Batture, promoted New Orleans’ culture and celebrated influential leaders while also addressing our community’s most pressing social and environmental needs. Proceeds from the event will support the Veggi Co-op in Village de l’Est to benefit from a Green Infrastructure project that addresses flooding and allows year-long food and flower production. $10,000 was raised to fulfill the goal of preventing 8,000 square feet from flooding this year.
myneworleans.com
Founders Ball III
The Founders Ball III opened Rex: The 150th Anniversary of the School of Design, an exhibition of the Louisiana State Museum (LSM) and the office of Lt. Governor William H. “Billy” Nungesser, funded by the Louisiana Museum Foundation (LMF) through generous community support. The gala honored the Rex Organization for 150 years of Carnival leadership, as well as their commitment to New Orleans and the public good.
myneworleans.com
The Best Doctors in New Orleans
Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a healthcare research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myneworleans.com
WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU-TV is partnering with Cox, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart to donate school supplies to those in need in Southeast Louisiana. WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive is a two-week initiative inviting the community to contribute donations through United Way...
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
myneworleans.com
Health Benefits & Resources
While leading a healthy lifestyle filled with proper nutrition, regular exercise and quality sleep are indispensable when maintaining health and preventing illness, life tends to throw curveballs that warrant a little extra help. Even the healthiest people eventually have to face the challenges that aging brings, underlining the importance of knowing what senior living and care resources are at their disposal. For some, purchasing insurance and liability coverage for every foreseeable scenario is just the peace of mind they require. If legal problems should arise, being able to call a trusted firm for sound legal advice and representation can make an otherwise overwhelming process manageable. These benefits and resources are essential to preparing for the twists, turns and natural stages of life.
myneworleans.com
Answering the Call
Dr. Luke Wall likens his clinical pediatric immunology practice to staring up at the stars. “There are certain things we can see, and we know,” he said. “But there’s a tremendous amount that is unknown. Even the volume of knowledge that has been documented, which is huge, the mystery and the unknown still goes so much deeper than that.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
myneworleans.com
Cutting-Edge Health
Observing the advancements in medicine that have occurred in just the past decade, it’s undeniable that healthcare is moving forward at a rapid rate. As research technologies become more sophisticated, so do their findings and the implications they have on human healthcare. As new treatments and therapies enter the clinical sphere, many diseases and conditions for which there was no relief or cure in the past are now treatable health conditions. Discover cutting-edge health treatments in the Greater New Orleans area that are keeping the medical field moving forward and increasing quality of life.
clarionherald.org
Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.
Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
myneworleans.com
Editor’s Note: Full Steam Ahead
We’ve arrived – the dog days of summer. For locals, August comes with a mix of “over it” and the frantic rush to fit in doctor’s appointments, last trips of the season and other to-dos before the school year starts and the summer ends. But, for us it’s been an exceptionally exciting several months and we’ve got news to share.
myneworleans.com
Change Makers: Devin De Wulf
Inspired by New Orleans’ vibrant culture — and one of its signature dishes, red beans and rice — Devin De Wulf founded the Krewe of Red Beans in 2009. Now the organization puts on three beloved Lundi Gras day parades: the Red Beans Parade, with Black Masking Indians and a second-line feel; Feijao + Green Beans, which features a Brazilian vibe; and Dead Beans, which celebrates worldwide folkloric traditions around death, with a definite influence from Mexico’s Day of the Dead. They have quickly become fan favorites among Carnivalgoers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myneworleans.com
Meredith Garrett
For Meredith Garrett, building trusted relationships with her clients is the cornerstone of making their dreams of home ownership a reality. Understanding the enormity of purchasing a home, Meredith prioritizes open communication to make the process a successful one. “Anyone can give you a loan but, choosing the right lender...
myneworleans.com
Week of August 1: Indie bookstores and Back to school￼￼
It’s beach read season, even if you can’t actually get to the beach. When it’s too hot to go outside, and you’ve already binged the entire latest seasons of “Stranger Things” and “The Bear,” diving into a great book is a great way to pass a lazy Sunday.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals
How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
myneworleans.com
Celebrate White Linen Night at the Ogden Museum
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Swing by the O on Fidelity Bank White Linen Night next Saturday, August 6 from 6-10 p.m. to enjoy free museum admission, a cash bar and live music by DJ Heelturn!. While visiting, make sure to check out the opening of our two new...
myneworleans.com
Lindsey Benoit
A passion for teaching and taking care of others led Lindsey Benoit, a former educator of 11 years, to pursue a career in cosmetics and skincare. After her sister-in-law opened About Face of Mandeville in 2006, Lindsey found herself looking for a career change that would lead her to franchise the About Face of Metairie location. What seemed like a nonlinear career path has proven to be incredibly meaningful.
myneworleans.com
SNAPSHOTS
WHERE: Home of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Habetz on State St. WHAT: Prior to the Eight O’Clocks Dance, themed Light Up the Night this year, committee members’ and chaperones’ daughters enjoyed a dessert party. Pierce Starr, Carol Starr and Ron Forman. Laura Wilt, Jonathan Wilt and Liz...
canalstreetchronicles.com
Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
NOLA.com
Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.
A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
Comments / 0