Mission of Mercy tops $1 million free dental care goal

$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions. CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community...
IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals
If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved
ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new family-owned delivery service is coming to town, one Rockford couple decides to take their dream and make it a reality. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Janene and Lynn Stephenson decided to start Stephenson Courier Services, hiring private contractors to deliver anything from food, good or even people for medical appointments.
Rockford kids barbeque for neighborhood fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Smells of barbeque filled part of Rockford’s West Side on Sunday as one local organization teamed up with a restaurant for a fundraiser. It was all so the kids who are part of a young, Black and gifted program can showcase their new skills on the grill. 100 Strong has been […]
Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
Rockford Rivets meet GoFundMe goal in one day after bus is robbed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — News broke Saturday night about the Rockford Rivets’ team bus being robbed, and their GoFundMe reached its goal the next day. More than 230 people donated nearly $13,000. The Rivets only asked for $10.000. The Rivets were on the road in Michigan Saturday when they learned that all their bats, gloves, […]
Rockford throws ‘Back to School’ fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families started to get ready to head back to school on Saturday. It was a part of “7/30 Day.” The event’s goal was to get kids excited to start learning again. There were a variety of vendors, crafts, a DJ, a scavenger hunt and even a bouncy house. Children got […]
Rockford families line up for free groceries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has partnered with local organizations to offer some relief to families in need. That relief came amid rising food prices in the form of free groceries Wednesday. People in line said that there is definitely a need for the help, and organizers said that they were excited […]
Rosecrance brings mental health, substance abuse services to Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Behavioral health provider Rosecrance held an open house for its new Freeport facility on Thursday. The new clinic is located on South Galena Avenue, next to Aquin High School. Rosecrance offers care for those with mental health and substance abuse issues. After a year in the making, administrators said they are […]
Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
Winnebago County GOP seeks coroner replacement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Republican Central Committee (WCRCC) will select a GOP candidate to take over the office of coroner until the term runs out in November 2024. Prospective candidates will be interviewed by WCRCC committeepersons at a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, August 9, at...
Motorcyclists ride to benefit Loves Park crash victim
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline came together on Saturday to help a local family with living expenses and hospital bills. David Sims was involved in a motorcycle accident last month and has been in the hospital ever since. His wife and daughters planned a ride and benefit. There was a bike and car […]
Loves Park throws 75th birthday bash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park celebrated its 75th birthday with a huge bash on Saturday. Events took place at the Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., and was free for the community to attend. There was a car show, live music and a K9 demo in the morning, and […]
Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A large emergency response presence drew residents attention Sunday night, and now, authorities are addressing it publicly. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Prairie Fields Park on Fairgrounds Rad for a 9-1-1 call reporting a medical emergency. Five departments arrived to find two males,...
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
Regular naps for sleep-deprived people can lead to serious health issues, study says
MADISON, Wis. — Afternoon naps can be great for you, but not if you’re trying to make up for poor nighttime sleeping. A new study says in fact, afternoon napping can lead to serious health issues. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension, showed...
Community donates after baseball team’s gear is stolen
Thirty players with the Rockford Rivets from Rockford, Illinois had all their gear stolen, including cleats, gloves, helmets and more, a Facebook post read.
