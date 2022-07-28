NOLAKEYS 2nd Annual “Stop the Violence” Youth Bike Ride & School Supply Giveaway

www.myneworleans.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU-TV is partnering with Cox, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart to donate school supplies to those in need in Southeast Louisiana. WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive is a two-week initiative inviting the community to contribute donations through United Way...
Change Makers: Devin De Wulf
Inspired by New Orleans’ vibrant culture — and one of its signature dishes, red beans and rice — Devin De Wulf founded the Krewe of Red Beans in 2009. Now the organization puts on three beloved Lundi Gras day parades: the Red Beans Parade, with Black Masking Indians and a second-line feel; Feijao + Green Beans, which features a Brazilian vibe; and Dead Beans, which celebrates worldwide folkloric traditions around death, with a definite influence from Mexico’s Day of the Dead. They have quickly become fan favorites among Carnivalgoers.
From launching 'church carry' programs to running red lights, here's how locals are dealing with crime
As assistant pastor at House of Healing Outreach Church in Mid-City, Isaiah Stewart wears a bespectacled smile, a buttoned-up polo shirt and a Batman-caliber utility belt with a 9 mm pistol, two knives and a stun gun as his vestments. “If you actually read the Bible, Jesus himself said, ‘You...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
Here's where to find free school supplies this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Several organizations are hosting Back-To-School events this weekend where you can get free school supplies or health care screenings. Enjoy free food, school supplies, community vendors, health screenings and more. The event runs from 11:30am - 4pm on Sunday, July 31st at the Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans. There are no tickets for this event. Visit the Aetna tent when you arrive to get a wristband.
White Linen Night brings art show openings and a block party to the Warehouse District on Saturday
In Ukrainian-born artist Alexander Stolin’s painting “Sand Castles,” two boys build an elaborate sandcastle with tall spires and thick walls as waves crash just beyond them. A couple of sea birds seem to watch in the foreground. But the background is more ominous, with dark clouds dropping rain and a couple of aircraft carriers in the distance.
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
Editor’s Note: Full Steam Ahead
We’ve arrived – the dog days of summer. For locals, August comes with a mix of “over it” and the frantic rush to fit in doctor’s appointments, last trips of the season and other to-dos before the school year starts and the summer ends. But, for us it’s been an exceptionally exciting several months and we’ve got news to share.
Loony Mardi Gras krewe's prank has a happy ending, despite the $943.52 penalty
Once in a while, things work out exactly as they should. In this case, what started as an elaborate prank may breathe new life into a low-profile landmark. Last winter, a secretive Carnival organization called the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave achieved a subversive coup. The group of avant-garde artists produced...
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
Week of August 1: Indie bookstores and Back to school￼￼
It’s beach read season, even if you can’t actually get to the beach. When it’s too hot to go outside, and you’ve already binged the entire latest seasons of “Stranger Things” and “The Bear,” diving into a great book is a great way to pass a lazy Sunday.
Celebrate White Linen Night at the Ogden Museum
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Swing by the O on Fidelity Bank White Linen Night next Saturday, August 6 from 6-10 p.m. to enjoy free museum admission, a cash bar and live music by DJ Heelturn!. While visiting, make sure to check out the opening of our two new...
A family driving through Bayou St. John witness a double shooting that left two people injured
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday (July 28) near the intersection of Orleans and North Gayoso. In pictures on social media, neighbors have pieced together that the shooter may be connected to other nearby crimes. A young mother was sitting...
Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say
A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
SNAPSHOTS
WHERE: Home of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Habetz on State St. WHAT: Prior to the Eight O’Clocks Dance, themed Light Up the Night this year, committee members’ and chaperones’ daughters enjoyed a dessert party. Pierce Starr, Carol Starr and Ron Forman. Laura Wilt, Jonathan Wilt and Liz...
Mia Freiberger-Devillier
Mia Freiberger-Devillier’s lifelong passion for food and wine, knack for business management and innate sense of southern hospitality positioned her perfectly for a future in owning and managing restaurants. Combining a Master’s Degree in Accounting and 25+ years in the service industry, Mia and her husband, Chef Justin Devillier, took over ownership of La Petite Grocery in 2010 and have since opened Justine, a French brasserie.
It starts with instruments and theory, but Roots of Music program aims to change New Orleans kids' lives
One. Two. Ready. Breathe. For a brief moment, it’s silent as a roomful of grade-schoolers take a breath and wait for a signal. With a wave of his hand, their director, Lawrence Rawlins, queues them in and they sound their instruments in unison, playing the notes to Starpoint's “Object of My Desire.”
Editor’s Note
I don’t know about you, but this is the point of the summer where I am just over it. Over the heat. Over the humidity. Over the season, and ready for fall. Unfortunately, cooler days are still a month, maybe more, away. It’s times like these where we can really fall into a rut. Some call it “burnout.”
Shooting in Jefferson Sunday night
Cops say one person suffered life threatening injuries in a shooting in Jefferson. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 1113 Lurline Drive off of Causeway Blvd.
