Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen ‘Couple Of Weeks’ From Facing Hitters

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes second-fastest in MLB history to hit 200 home runs
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 42nd home run of the season and the 200th of his career in the second inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With 200 homers in 671 career games, Judge became the second-fastest in MLB history to reach...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Yardbarker
MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Raisel Iglesias Among Angels Players Most Likely To Be Dealt Before Deadline
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and with it, some difficult decisions for the Los Angeles Angels. Eternities out of playoff contention, making a “buy now” deal is out of the cards, but there are legitimate concerns with becoming “sellers” as well. The Angels have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are in the market for another catcher as we approach the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Pickings have been relatively slim, but reports from the NY Post's Jon Heyman are showing that the Boston Red Sox may now be turning into sellers ahead of the deadline. Of those...
Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. taking live batting practice Monday
The San Diego Padres have arguably been involved in the most trade rumors among any of the 30 MLB teams leading up to Tuesday's deadline. In non-trade news, they've also made headlines by officially inking All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to a five-year, $100 million contract extension on Monday. The...
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Yardbarker
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor
The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap
According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
Padres acquire four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from Brewers in blockbuster deal
As noted by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Brewers -- despite currently holding the top spot in the NL Central at 57-45 -- had made it known that they were willing to move the hard-throwing lefty if they received a good enough offer. Hader is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29 saves in 37 appearances this season.
Report: Mets balking at price to acquire Willson Contreras from Cubs
The New York Mets haven't given up their pursuit of Willson Contreras, but the price to acquire the Chicago Cubs catcher has been too high for the team, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, 30, earned his third career All-Star nod this season and is batting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox whisk Christian Vazquez away mid-interview after trade: 'It's a business'
It's always awkward when a player gets traded mid-game. It's seemingly even more awkward when the media knows about that trade before the player does. Just ask Christian Vazquez about his experience in that department. He was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros on Monday evening and found out in real-time while being peppered by reporter's questions.
Yardbarker
Here are the latest Twins trade rumors for Saturday
The Minnesota Twins saw a big name go off the trade market on Friday night but with three-plus days remaining until the MLB trade deadline, they appear to be heavily involved in trying to upgrade their pitching staff. MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that the Twins were one of...
Yardbarker
Braves looking to bring back Joc Pederson?
The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out. Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mariners All-Star OF Julio Rodriguez exits game with wrist injury after being hit by pitch
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch Saturday night against the Houston Astros, exiting the game in the ninth inning with a wrist injury. In the top of the eighth inning, facing Astros reliever Rafael Montero, Rodriguez swung at an inside sinker, which hit him in the left wrist.
Yardbarker
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Report: Astros eyeing possible trade for Nationals' Josh Bell
The Houston Astros are looking for the missing pieces for a World Series run and, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, that means acquiring a first baseman and/or a catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Heyman says one name that has been discussed is Washington Nationals...
Comments / 0