ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State waiting on NCAA eligibility for transfer kicker Parker Lewis

By Patrick Murphy
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?

On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

UCLA Offers In-State Pac-12 Committed DB R.J. Jones

With Monday, August 1st, being the first day that colleges can officially offer 2023 prospects, a new, interesting offer went out on Monday from the UCLA staff. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety R.J. Jones tweeted on Monday morning that he was offered by the Bruins. Jones was a player...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, OH
247Sports

Ohio State excited about 'unique' Bahamas trip

The Ohio State men’s basketball team won’t officially tip off the 2022-23 season until early November, but the Buckeyes are already hard at work preparing for the year. Chris Holtmann will take advantage of a rule allowing teams to travel internationally every four or five years to get in some extra practice time before the preseason really ramps up.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Eligibility#American Football#College Football#Usc#Buckeyes
Eleven Warriors

Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023

Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Rakim Jarrett, Graham Mertz and Other Former Ohio State Targets Recall Being Recruited by Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Days

While the primary purpose of Big Ten Media Days is to look forward to the upcoming season, it’s also an opportunity to look back at how each player got there. Before each of the players selected to represent their schools at this year’s event became stars for their current teams, they were once high school football players who had to choose where they wanted to go to school.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

UCLA basketball: Projecting Mick Cronin's starting lineup, depth pieces

Mick Cronin has quickly helped UCLA return to power. The Bruins came out of nowhere to advance to the Final Four in 2021, and UCLA had a strong 2021-22 season, winning 27 games before falling to white-hot North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Cronin is known for his wide array of fresh suits, so his new six-year contract extension only means more snazzy sideline fits are on the way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
wdrb.com

WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
355K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy