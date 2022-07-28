Ohio State waiting on NCAA eligibility for transfer kicker Parker Lewis

247sports.com
Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?
On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
Cade McNamara felt 'gap was pretty big' vs. Ohio State, confident Michigan can win again
Prior to last week, the last time Cade McNamara was on the field turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, confetti fell and he was celebrating a Big Ten championship. He returned for Big Ten media days on Tuesday as one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in recent Michigan history. While McNamara...
UCLA Offers In-State Pac-12 Committed DB R.J. Jones
With Monday, August 1st, being the first day that colleges can officially offer 2023 prospects, a new, interesting offer went out on Monday from the UCLA staff. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety R.J. Jones tweeted on Monday morning that he was offered by the Bruins. Jones was a player...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Notre Dame, 34-20
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes in the mix for a local recruit
The Ohio State basketball team is continuing to have a very busy offseason on the recruiting trail. A local recruit the Buckeye basketball program has been targeting cut his list to three schools, and Ohio State is one of the three remaining schools on his list. Devin Royal is a...
Ohio State excited about 'unique' Bahamas trip
The Ohio State men’s basketball team won’t officially tip off the 2022-23 season until early November, but the Buckeyes are already hard at work preparing for the year. Chris Holtmann will take advantage of a rule allowing teams to travel internationally every four or five years to get in some extra practice time before the preseason really ramps up.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Eleven Warriors
Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023
Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
Eleven Warriors
Rakim Jarrett, Graham Mertz and Other Former Ohio State Targets Recall Being Recruited by Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Days
While the primary purpose of Big Ten Media Days is to look forward to the upcoming season, it’s also an opportunity to look back at how each player got there. Before each of the players selected to represent their schools at this year’s event became stars for their current teams, they were once high school football players who had to choose where they wanted to go to school.
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Projecting Mick Cronin's starting lineup, depth pieces
Mick Cronin has quickly helped UCLA return to power. The Bruins came out of nowhere to advance to the Final Four in 2021, and UCLA had a strong 2021-22 season, winning 27 games before falling to white-hot North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Cronin is known for his wide array of fresh suits, so his new six-year contract extension only means more snazzy sideline fits are on the way.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
College football realignment: Latest intel on timeline for new Pac-12 media rights deal
The Pac-12 Conference is in the midst of negotiating a new media rights deal as news broke in June that members USC and UCLA will be leaving for the Big Ten by 2024. However, according to WildcatAuthority’s Jason Scheer, a deal may not even happen this year. “None of...
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
What 5-star RB Richard Young’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a time when it was realistic to think that Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class would repeat the success of 2021 with two top 100 running backs. Instead, it’s had to watch Alabama accomplish that feat using the exact players the Buckeyes hoped to...
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
wdrb.com
WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
spectrumnews1.com
Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
247Sports
