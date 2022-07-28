Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative to Host a Back to School Fair for Local Students

www.myneworleans.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
Love Your City Awards Gala
The tenth edition of the Love Your City Awards Gala, presented by LifeCity and sponsored by Batture, promoted New Orleans’ culture and celebrated influential leaders while also addressing our community’s most pressing social and environmental needs. Proceeds from the event will support the Veggi Co-op in Village de l’Est to benefit from a Green Infrastructure project that addresses flooding and allows year-long food and flower production. $10,000 was raised to fulfill the goal of preventing 8,000 square feet from flooding this year.
myneworleans.com
WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU-TV is partnering with Cox, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart to donate school supplies to those in need in Southeast Louisiana. WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive is a two-week initiative inviting the community to contribute donations through United Way...
myneworleans.com
Kathie Carnahan & Sarah Pottharst Girolami
Founded by Kathie Livaudais Carnahan, a Certified Educational Planner with 25+ years of experience, The Carnahan Group developed an established reputation of guiding students through the educational admission and placement process. Headquartered in Louisiana with satellite offices nationally, Sarah Pottharst Girolami manages the powerhouse team of seasoned experts who advise students through the range of college, transfer, graduate and boarding school admissions. The group assists students in defining their specific interests and goals while capitalizing on students’ unique strengths in curating lists of specific educational matches. Kathie, Sarah and their team maintain strong involvement within the educational consulting community through organizations such IECA, AICEP, SACAC, and NACAC.
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
myneworleans.com
Change Makers: Devin De Wulf
Inspired by New Orleans’ vibrant culture — and one of its signature dishes, red beans and rice — Devin De Wulf founded the Krewe of Red Beans in 2009. Now the organization puts on three beloved Lundi Gras day parades: the Red Beans Parade, with Black Masking Indians and a second-line feel; Feijao + Green Beans, which features a Brazilian vibe; and Dead Beans, which celebrates worldwide folkloric traditions around death, with a definite influence from Mexico’s Day of the Dead. They have quickly become fan favorites among Carnivalgoers.
myneworleans.com
Health Benefits & Resources
While leading a healthy lifestyle filled with proper nutrition, regular exercise and quality sleep are indispensable when maintaining health and preventing illness, life tends to throw curveballs that warrant a little extra help. Even the healthiest people eventually have to face the challenges that aging brings, underlining the importance of knowing what senior living and care resources are at their disposal. For some, purchasing insurance and liability coverage for every foreseeable scenario is just the peace of mind they require. If legal problems should arise, being able to call a trusted firm for sound legal advice and representation can make an otherwise overwhelming process manageable. These benefits and resources are essential to preparing for the twists, turns and natural stages of life.
myneworleans.com
SNAPSHOTS
WHERE: Home of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Habetz on State St. WHAT: Prior to the Eight O’Clocks Dance, themed Light Up the Night this year, committee members’ and chaperones’ daughters enjoyed a dessert party. Pierce Starr, Carol Starr and Ron Forman. Laura Wilt, Jonathan Wilt and Liz...
myneworleans.com
Editor’s Note: Full Steam Ahead
We’ve arrived – the dog days of summer. For locals, August comes with a mix of “over it” and the frantic rush to fit in doctor’s appointments, last trips of the season and other to-dos before the school year starts and the summer ends. But, for us it’s been an exceptionally exciting several months and we’ve got news to share.
myneworleans.com
Answering the Call
Dr. Luke Wall likens his clinical pediatric immunology practice to staring up at the stars. “There are certain things we can see, and we know,” he said. “But there’s a tremendous amount that is unknown. Even the volume of knowledge that has been documented, which is huge, the mystery and the unknown still goes so much deeper than that.”
New Orleans Museums Offer Free Admission In August
There is so much to do in New Orleans and since we are just a little drive away from the city you may want to take advantage of this opportunity. August is "New Orleans Museum Month" and there are several New Orleans museums that will offer free admission this month. The list of participating museums is amazing and will surely give everybody something to do on the weekends.
myneworleans.com
Celebrate White Linen Night at the Ogden Museum
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Swing by the O on Fidelity Bank White Linen Night next Saturday, August 6 from 6-10 p.m. to enjoy free museum admission, a cash bar and live music by DJ Heelturn!. While visiting, make sure to check out the opening of our two new...
myneworleans.com
Arts Calendar: August
New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org. The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., 504-528-1944, nationalww2museum.org. New Orleans Museum of Art, One Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, 504-658-4100, noma.org. 9. Book Club: Curatorial Program with Mel Buchanan. New Orleans Museum of Art,...
myneworleans.com
Week of August 1: Indie bookstores and Back to school￼￼
It’s beach read season, even if you can’t actually get to the beach. When it’s too hot to go outside, and you’ve already binged the entire latest seasons of “Stranger Things” and “The Bear,” diving into a great book is a great way to pass a lazy Sunday.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
myneworleans.com
Editor’s Note
I don’t know about you, but this is the point of the summer where I am just over it. Over the heat. Over the humidity. Over the season, and ready for fall. Unfortunately, cooler days are still a month, maybe more, away. It’s times like these where we can really fall into a rut. Some call it “burnout.”
myneworleans.com
News + Notes
Put on your best whites and head to the Warehouse District for “White Linen Night.” The Julia Street block party, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, will have exclusive performances and exhibitions, gallery showings, parties, and more. ArtsDistrictNewOrleans.com. Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk. For more than 30 years,...
myneworleans.com
GW Fins Announces COOLinary Menu
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning today, August 1, GW Fins’ Executive Chef Michael Nelson will be creating dishes highlighting the most pristine seafood and fabulously fresh, local ingredients into a stellar 3-course menu for our guests to enjoy every evening. Below is GW Fins’ sample menu only....
canalstreetchronicles.com
Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
NOLA.com
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
myneworleans.com
Meredith Garrett
For Meredith Garrett, building trusted relationships with her clients is the cornerstone of making their dreams of home ownership a reality. Understanding the enormity of purchasing a home, Meredith prioritizes open communication to make the process a successful one. “Anyone can give you a loan but, choosing the right lender...
