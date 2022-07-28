Woman walks into roadway, dies after being hit by firetruck responding to crash scene

fox56.com
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
A Pennsylvania man is dead after being strangled by an 18-foot boa constrictor last week. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Sunday at 8:11 a.m. local time while being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says in a statement sent to PEOPLE. Senseman's cause of...
MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left both drivers dead near Woodward Reservoir north of Oakdale.The California Highway Patrol Modesto division said the collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday along 26 Mile Road just north of Eastman Road on the west side of the reservoir.A white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on 26 Mile Road while a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound. Both drivers were adult males.Both men died at the scene.
BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday evening in Aberdeen.Officers were called to the unit block East Inca Street shortly after 5 p.m. in response to someone in cardiac arrest, Aberdeen police said. When they arrived, they found the woman dead with injuries consistent with a homicide, police said.The woman, later identified as 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, lived on the same street where she was found dead, according to police.No information about the nature of the woman's injuries was immediately released.Hamilton's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will determine her cause and manner of death. The investigation into her death is ongoing.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Troopers are looking for suspects after a methamphetamine dumpsite was found in Indiana County over the weekend.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township on Saturday after a tip about meth manufacturing. A trooper canvased the area and found several plastic bags in a wooded area along the roadside. The state police's clandestine laboratory response team was called in and found 32 suspected one-pot vessels, 102 acid generators and several empty chemical containers and empty packages police said are used to make meth. No suspects have been identified, and police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960. Residents who discover a possible meth dumpsite or hazardous waste should call 911.
A seven-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries after he was struck in a hit-and-run by the driver of a car who police say was an 11-year-old child.At around 6.49pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington DC responded to a report about a crash that had taken place close to a playground on the city’s southeast side, less than one mile from the Maryland state border.When DC police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a conscious and alert seven-year-old boy who had been struck by a silver Kia, which the driver of the vehicle had abandoned...
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
A young child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died.
A police officer was hospitalized after he was attacked by a large dog while responding to a disturbance in south east Wichita.
