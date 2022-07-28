New Teachers at Eugene Ware: Sarah Hendricks and Anna Kim

fortscott.biz
Facts You Might Not Have Known by Gregg Motley
Over the course of my 47 years of adulthood, it seems that more and more people and institutions make important decisions based on feelings and assumptions. Evidence can be found in the nature of our news media; it appears that they are constructed to pray on the emotions and gullibility of Americans. Knowing this, my response is to dig harder and deeper for data and facts upon which I can hang my hat to make responsible decisions as a family man, businessman, and community volunteer. It makes no sense for me to make important decisions without knowing what it is real.
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
Now That’s Rural: Marilyn Logan, Marmaton Market
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Second Saturday. Trivia Tuesday. Do those events sound like items on the calendar at your local grocery store? They might not be what one would expect, but those are examples of creative events that one rural grocery store is using to expand and engage its customer base.
Uniontown Schools Enroll Aug. 3-4
The two school districts in Bourbon County are preparing to start classes this month. In USD235, Uniontown, parents have an opportunity to enroll their students on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon and Aug. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The student’s first day is August 25. This district is welcoming two new principals, a new superintendent, and six new teachers.
Big names travel to Fort Scott for Special Olympics Kansas
FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Golfers were up nice and early this morning to make a difference. Golfers from 5 states tee’d off in Fort Scott for the fifth annual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Golf Scramble. All the money raised will be going towards Special Olympics Kansas, specificially helping 11 counties in Southeast Kansas. Over 240 […]
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Kansas Republican candidates gather in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Ks. — With primaries just a few days away, candidates in Kansas are making final campaign efforts. Multiple local and state candidates gathered in Pittsburg’s Lincoln Park Sunday for a Republican candidate rally. Today’s candidates include Kris Kobach who is running for attorney general, Luke Aichele running for the Kansas State Board of Education, […]
Nevada Farmers Market looking to expand
NEVADA, Mo. — The people of Nevada were using food to help the community. The Salsa Festival made its return to the Nevada Farmers Market. It’s one of the Market’s annual events. Throughout the day people competed to see who had the best mild and spicy salsa. It’s been going on for roughly five years, […]
FS Commission Meeting Agenda for August 2
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. Invocation: Led by: (To be announced) Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of July 19th, 2022 and special meeting of July 26th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1317-A totaling $378,639.54. Request to Pay – Nuss & Farmer, P.A....
Marian Days road closure; what to expect
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
KCTV 5
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County
OLATHE, Kan (KCTV) --- Olathe police say the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday was discovered in Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was reported missing on Friday morning. Police say his body was found in Miami County near his vehicle. There is no active criminal investigation...
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
Olathe police locate missing man dead in Miami County
The Olathe Police Department located man dead after he was reported missing on Friday. There is no ongoing criminal investigation.
Man found dead near Joplin trolley stop identified
Joplin police identify the man found dead in Cunningham Park near the trolley stop.
KBI: 34-year-old Kansas man found shot in an alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, according to a media release from the agency. Just before 12:30 a.m., a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. When officers responded to...
Rita Glasgow sentenced for DWI crash that killed a Joplin couple
A judge sentences Rita Glasgow for a DWI crash that claimed the life of a Joplin couple.
Joplin police seek information, gunshots fired at C and Wall streets
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police responded to reports of gunshots at C Street and north Wall Avenue last night. The reports of gunshots happened around 11:23 pm Thursday night. Joplin Police Department officers responded to the area and found spent shell casings near the alley at this location. Officers...
KBI: Homicide investigation underway in Chanute
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, Kansas. The Chanute Police Department requested KBI assistance on Monday, July 25, at approximately 2:05 a.m. KBI agents responded to the scene to investigate. The investigation found that...
NO SALES TAX HOLIDAY WEEKEND
FORT SCOTT – The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce an. opportunity for shoppers to save money August 5th through the 7th. Select retailers will be. offering a Sales Tax Holiday by volunteering to pay the sales tax for shoppers. Enjoy a 9.4%. discount at...
