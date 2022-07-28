New Teachers at Eugene Ware: Sarah Hendricks and Anna Kim

Over the course of my 47 years of adulthood, it seems that more and more people and institutions make important decisions based on feelings and assumptions. Evidence can be found in the nature of our news media; it appears that they are constructed to pray on the emotions and gullibility of Americans. Knowing this, my response is to dig harder and deeper for data and facts upon which I can hang my hat to make responsible decisions as a family man, businessman, and community volunteer. It makes no sense for me to make important decisions without knowing what it is real.

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO