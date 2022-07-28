ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Agape Mission Empty Bowls on August 23

By Sunrise Reporter
 4 days ago
News On 6

Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive

Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Civic Ballet Open House on Friday and Saturday

The Bartlesville Civic Ballet is holding an open house this Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6, at their location at 110 East 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless with BCB told us the Friday event begins at 4:45 with free dance classes. Saturday's event begins at 10 am. This includes all students age 3 to teenagers.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources

A Tulsa nonprofit is hosting a special event to connect the homeless with resources they need. The BeHeard Movement's Pop Up Care Village offers access to basic needs in a one stop shop. “They get showers, we can do haircuts through our mobile barbershop bus, clothing through our clothing trailer,...
TULSA, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Approves Equipment Bids

The Bartlesville City Council approved bids for two items at Monday night’s meeting. Both bids were for equipment for the wastewater treatment project. The first bid came from P&K Equipment for a tractor to help with land application of bio solids. The bid price was $256K—roughly $6,000 over the budgeted price.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
majorleaguefishing.com

Oklahoma’s Cortiana Overtakes Lead on Day 2 of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 on Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The top of the leaderboard was stacked with 20-pound bags once again Saturday after Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X in Plattsburgh, New York, where 154 professional anglers are competing for a top prize of up to $135,000.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Awards Two Bids

In a special session called on August 1, the Washington County Commissioners opened bids for two projects and made award announcements. Bid number 22-01 was awarded to Bell Construction in the amount of $237,655. The bid was to complete almost two miles of laying asphalt beginning at Weldon Street in Ochelata and continuing to West 2700 Road in District 3. Bell’s bid came in $10,000 less than one bidder and over $100,000 less for a third bidder.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back

Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sonenberg to Serve As Undersheriff

It was announced at Monday morning's Nowata County Commissioners meeting that Doug Sonenberg will be serving as undersheriff. Sandy Hadley is no longer working for the sheriff's office. Mutliple resolutions were signed to authorize Sonenberg on all sheriff's office accounts. Sonenberg was working as sheriff's deputy since his stint as...
NOWATA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police officer finds goat wandering the street

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer responded to a unusual call Saturday morning. Some called after they saw a goat wandering the street, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post. The officer was able to keep the goat company until animal control came by to pick it up.

