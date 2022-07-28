Agape Mission Empty Bowls on August 23

bartlesvilleradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive
Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Civic Ballet Open House on Friday and Saturday
The Bartlesville Civic Ballet is holding an open house this Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6, at their location at 110 East 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless with BCB told us the Friday event begins at 4:45 with free dance classes. Saturday's event begins at 10 am. This includes all students age 3 to teenagers.
Well-known pastor retires, starts new journey with development center
Harrison said this has been a dream of his since 2004 and to finally be able to unveil it as he passes the torch is a great sendoff.
News On 6
Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources
A Tulsa nonprofit is hosting a special event to connect the homeless with resources they need. The BeHeard Movement's Pop Up Care Village offers access to basic needs in a one stop shop. “They get showers, we can do haircuts through our mobile barbershop bus, clothing through our clothing trailer,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Tulsa restaurant raises money for high school senior with cancer
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa restaurant took time away from serving customers, to serve one of their own. After Broken Arrow High School Senior Brayden Meeks started feeling ill earlier this summer, his mother insisted blood work be done. It was then he discovered he had acute myeloid leukemia.
41st Plaza splashpad at River Parks temporarily closed
TULSA, Okla. — The 41st Plaza splashpad, located at 41st and Riverside is temporarily closed, River Parks Authority said in a Facebook post. The River Parks Authority said there’s a leak somewhere and it’ll take some time to track it down and get it fixed. There’s current...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Approves Equipment Bids
The Bartlesville City Council approved bids for two items at Monday night’s meeting. Both bids were for equipment for the wastewater treatment project. The first bid came from P&K Equipment for a tractor to help with land application of bio solids. The bid price was $256K—roughly $6,000 over the budgeted price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
majorleaguefishing.com
Oklahoma’s Cortiana Overtakes Lead on Day 2 of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 on Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The top of the leaderboard was stacked with 20-pound bags once again Saturday after Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X in Plattsburgh, New York, where 154 professional anglers are competing for a top prize of up to $135,000.
moreclaremore.com
Rescued beagles wait for new Oklahoma homes
4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia earlier this month and are now in the process of finding new homes.
Local mother looking for DDS certified contractor in eastern Oklahoma
Local mother looking for certified Developmental Disabilities Services contractor, to make modifications to her home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Awards Two Bids
In a special session called on August 1, the Washington County Commissioners opened bids for two projects and made award announcements. Bid number 22-01 was awarded to Bell Construction in the amount of $237,655. The bid was to complete almost two miles of laying asphalt beginning at Weldon Street in Ochelata and continuing to West 2700 Road in District 3. Bell’s bid came in $10,000 less than one bidder and over $100,000 less for a third bidder.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
More than 200 beagles rescued from testing facility to get a second chance in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — More than 200 beagles are at the Humane Society of Tulsa being cared for until they are processed and then adopted. They are among the 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia testing facility. They were taken to Tulsa in a big rig because the Humane...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sonenberg to Serve As Undersheriff
It was announced at Monday morning's Nowata County Commissioners meeting that Doug Sonenberg will be serving as undersheriff. Sandy Hadley is no longer working for the sheriff's office. Mutliple resolutions were signed to authorize Sonenberg on all sheriff's office accounts. Sonenberg was working as sheriff's deputy since his stint as...
‘Reservation Dogs’ Holds Season Two Red Carpet Premiere In Tulsa
The TV show "Reservation Dogs" held its second season premiere Friday night in Tulsa. The River Spirit Casino Resort rolled out the red carpet for the occasion. The show was filmed in Okmulgee and other parts of Green Country. The series is set in rural Oklahoma. One of the writers...
Tulsa police officer finds goat wandering the street
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer responded to a unusual call Saturday morning. Some called after they saw a goat wandering the street, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post. The officer was able to keep the goat company until animal control came by to pick it up.
State Board Meeting Raises Eyebrows Across Oklahoma’s Education Community
The results of Thursday’s state board of education meeting are drawing strong reactions both on the votes that were made and what happened during the meeting. It was a contentious five-hour meeting. The board voted 4-2 to diminish the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools to “accredited with warning.”...
Comments / 0