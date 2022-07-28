Agape Mission Empty Bowls on August 23

In a special session called on August 1, the Washington County Commissioners opened bids for two projects and made award announcements. Bid number 22-01 was awarded to Bell Construction in the amount of $237,655. The bid was to complete almost two miles of laying asphalt beginning at Weldon Street in Ochelata and continuing to West 2700 Road in District 3. Bell’s bid came in $10,000 less than one bidder and over $100,000 less for a third bidder.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO