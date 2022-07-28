Tennessee Set To Begin P-EBT Distribution To Eligible Students Beginning July 30

TENNESSEE, USA — Saving families money this school year is the aim of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT). This federally-funded round of benefits is only for students who qualify for free lunch and were out sick because of COVID-19 (or because their school closed for at least five straight days). The P-EBT program aims to provide nutritional assistance and replace school meals that are missed due to COVID-19-related events.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO