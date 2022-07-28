How to avoid falling prey to gaming scams - Tonight at 6 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More help is on the way from Middle Tennessee to parts of Eastern Kentucky that have been devastated by flooding. Five trucks of supplies were filled on Monday morning by volunteers at Churches of Christ Disaster Relief in Nashville. Organizers said trucks that were sent over the weekend were emptied to help people in need within just a couple of hours.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 43 MINUTES AGO