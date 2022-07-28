How to avoid falling prey to gaming scams - Tonight at 6 p.m.

www.wsmv.com
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee Titans
Nashville Back to School Events
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!
WSMV
Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans pack food boxes to help Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More help is on the way from Middle Tennessee to parts of Eastern Kentucky that have been devastated by flooding. Five trucks of supplies were filled on Monday morning by volunteers at Churches of Christ Disaster Relief in Nashville. Organizers said trucks that were sent over the weekend were emptied to help people in need within just a couple of hours.
WSMV
Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night. They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart. The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South...
WSMV
NWS Nashville Radar getting ‘major’ refurbishment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service Nashville will have its radar undergo a major refurbishment. The project began Aug. 1 and the OHX radar will be out of service for the replacement of the pedestal. The radar will be out of service for a round two weeks for the upgrades to take place.
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
WSMV
MNPD Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway security guard Friday for helping prevent a potential tragedy last week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a security guard at Lucky Bastard Saloon in downtown Nashville, for assisting in stopping a man who attempted to hurt a police officer the week prior.
WSMV
Missing 75-year-old Nashville man found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that a missing Nashville man was located safely. Ron Clay, 75, had left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.
WSMV
Brentwood lifts open burning ban
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Brentwood has lifted its ban on open burning effective immediately. According to a Brentwood media release, Fire Chief Brian Goss lifted the burn ban due to the “significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days.” Residents can now obtain permits for open burning once again.
WSMV
Live On The Green announces 2022 performers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rich mix of talent will participate in this year’s Live On The Green in September, sponsored by Lightning 100, Nashville’s independent radio. The festival will take place Thursday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 5. The headliners for this year’s festival include Sheryl Crow, COIN, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian and Jenny Lewis.
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man who walked away from a senior living facility on Sunday. Ron Clay, 75, left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.
WSMV
Overturned semi causes Monday morning traffic delay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck driver is in the hospital Monday morning after the truck overturning on the highway. Officials told us the driver was transporting construction debris when he turned left, causing the semi-truck to flip over on Fesslers Lane on Highway 70. The driver was taken to...
WSMV
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
WSMV
Police search for carjacking suspects who assaulted driver
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department said they are looking for a suspect in a carjacking on Tuesday. CPD said the incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. at the Shell Sudden Service station at 601 Hornbuckle Road. The victim reportedly went inside the store, and when he returned to his vehicle to pump gas, the suspects exited the back seat of a 2003-2007 Gold four-door Honda Accord, assaulted the victim, and stole his vehicle.
WSMV
76-year-old Ohio woman killed on interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Ohio woman was killed in a crash on I-65 near Madison Friday afternoon. Metro Nashville Police said 76-year-old Phyllas Louise Fone or West Salem, Ohio, who was in the back seat of a Dodge Journey minivan, was killed in a Jeep Wrangler crash. According to...
WSMV
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96. Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday. Casey served in the police department for nearly 38 years following his appointment as a patrolman in November 1951.
WSMV
Clarksville police, fatal crash investigators respond to wreck involving motorcycle
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash was reported at 2:28 p.m. on Madison Street and Hillcrest Drive. According to officials, due to the nature of the injuries, fatal accident crash investigators responded to the scene. The status of...
WSMV
Sunday evening weather update
It’s a tax-free weekend for those of you shopping for school supplies. sales tax will not be added to a long list of back-to-school items. A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Murfreesboro Pike hotel. Sunday morning First Alert forecast. Updated: 13 hours...
WSMV
THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police charge man in fatal crash, identify victim
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 33-year-old man is facing homicide charges after he allegedly caused a two-vehicle wreck that claimed a woman’s life. The Murfreesboro Police Department believes that Robert Ryder may have been drinking and speeding prior to the fatal wreck on Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigated.
WSMV
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover wreck in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigated. The preliminary...
