ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Max Domi Chose the Blackhawks to Play alongside Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews (And for Luke Richardson)

bleachernation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik

When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Toews, Kane, Domi, Mrázek

Given the volume of activity that the Chicago Blackhawks have orchestrated this offseason, it will take some time to accurately assess the impact of the respective moves. Let alone what it all means for the immediate future of this franchise and how those that represent it are left feeling as a result.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: P.K. Subban drawing interest, and Artemi Panarin dismisses trade talk

Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

As the Canucks find themselves at a similar crossroads, what if the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him?

Welcome back to our “what-if?” series, the return of which has been anticipated as much as upcoming Marvel shows. Jokes aside, this will be a one-off article that’ll explore what might’ve happened had the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him. With the Canucks being in a similar position with J.T. Miller, this hypothetical will hopefully show the delicate balance that management needs to make with their upcoming UFA.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
NHL

Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'

After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Ways the Canadiens Can Clear Some Cap Space

The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL News – Nazem Kadri And Other Random News Nuggets

Nazem Kadri and the Slow Boat to the New York Islanders?. Mark Seidel via Twitter: This was the tweet that started it all on Sunday. Speculation suggests that Nazem Kadri will sign a contract with the New York Islanders. The question becomes when. Will it be today? Tomorrow? A month...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Kimmo Timonen
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Luke Richardson
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Max Domi
Person
Brian Campbell
Person
Connor Murphy
Person
Jonathan Toews
NHL

Rantanen spends day with Stanley Cup around pups

Mikko Rantanen brought his loved ones -- including furry friends -- to spend the day with him and the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche forward and his family started out with the most important meal of the day. Rantanen ate porridge out of the Cup and then called in a member of the clean-up crew to lick it clean.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy