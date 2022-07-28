ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Through COVID and Gentrification, Diana Solís Captures Pilsen’s Resilience

 4 days ago
Four Things To Do in Chicago, July 28-Aug. 3

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursday, July 28 – 📖 Join Chicago Latina Moms for a discussion of bilingual education and the different programs available for developing and maintaining Spanish language skills. The Facebook Live event starts at 7 p.m.
West Chicago is Cleaning Up the Last of its Nuclear Contamination. Residents Exposed to Radiation Say ‘It’s Not Over’

Sandra and Jesse Arzola in front of Sandra's family’s house in West Chicago, Ill., Saturday, June 25, 2022. The couple lived with Sandra’s family in West Chicago during the 1990s when the city was cleaning up radioactive waste left behind by an old factory last owned by the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation. Jonathan Aguilar/Borderless Magazine.
Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.

