Man in stable condition after he was shot while sitting in his car

newschannel20.com
Child shot while playing outside
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — In Champaign, a man and a child suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting late Saturday evening. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Third Street. As they arrived on the scene, officers were notified of vehicles arriving at an...
foxillinois.com
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
WAND TV
Two individuals displaced after single-family home fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews responded to a report from a neighbor of a home at 1220 Gertrude Ave., on fire. Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from the eaves...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
WAND TV
Officials working to make Assumption intersection safer following crash that killed 2 teens
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - State and local officials are working on a plan to make an Assumption intersection safer following two deadly crashes there in the past five years. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), State Rep. Avery Bourne (IL-95), Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Assumption Mayor Derek Page, Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade, and Assumption Fire Chief Herb Palmer held a news conference Monday morning in Assumption to highlight the need for safety improvements at the US 51 & Leafland Street intersection.
Danville Fire responds to vacant house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house early Monday morning. In a news release, Danville Fire Chief Donald McMasters said they got a call around 12 a.m. for a possible house fire near West Madison and Robinson streets. When crews got there, they found flames that had […]
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on […]
WAND TV
Fire destroys vacant home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a vacant house fire in Danville early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 500 block of W. Madison just after midnight. Fire was visible from an outside wall of the home and had extended up into the attic. Due to the home...
Crews called to crash along US 136
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a crash near Dewey Monday afternoon. It happened near US 136 and County Road 900 E. The crash appeared to involve a semi-truck and another vehicle. There is no word on if anyone was hurt. A helicopter was seen responding to the crash. There is […]
Champaign Police: Man hurt after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police officials said a man was hurt after an overnight shooting Thursday. In a news release, officials said police were called around 1 a.m. in response to a shooting along West Maple Street. When they got there, they found a 65-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He was taken […]
WAND TV
Decatur police make 2nd arrest made in 2021 Christmas Eve shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested the mother of a Decatur man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones last Christmas Eve. Kiona L. Cliff, 37, faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting – which happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street on Dec. 24, 2021.
Herald & Review
Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop
DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
newschannel20.com
Man robbed at gunpoint of $1
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the people responsible for robbing a man Wednesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. in the 1100 Block of North Calhoun Street. A 26-year-old man said he was in the area when two Black teen boys came up and...
WAND TV
Man sentenced to prison for shooting pregnant girlfriend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man will spend 7 years in prison for shooting his pregnant girlfriend. Court record indicate, in June, Desmond Godbolt, 24, pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend in May 2021. The shooting happened near the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue. According to the...
Assumption teenager returns home after deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was injured in a crash that killed two of his classmates is home. The crash happened earlier this month in Assumption. Police said a truck hit a car with four Central A&M students inside. Two of them – and Conner Rowcliff and Keegan Virden – died in the […]
wjbc.com
Normal teen facing weapon charges after Tuesday night shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old Normal man is facing felony charges after an alleged shooting Tuesday night. According to a news release, Bloomington police responded to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive around 7:00 p.m. for shots fired call. Police say several witnesses observed someone running from the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for shots fired in Bloomington Tuesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old from Normal has been taken into custody after shots were fired in Bloomington Tuesday evening. Bloomington police reported to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive at 6:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene.
Police say stop by corn, could save your life
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
Decatur Police looking for forgery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of forgery. Photos taken at a convenience store show the suspect is Black, has dark hair and tattoos on his right arm and near his left shoulder. Anyone who has information about the identity or whereabouts […]
