Rutherford County Board of Education Approves One Charter School Application, Rejects Another

Enrollment at Wilson County Schools surpasses 20,000 students
It’s the first day of school for Wilson County Schools and the district is starting it with a record-breaking year. For the first time ever, student enrollment surpassed 20,000 students.
localmemphis.com
Here's how many families have signed up for TN's school voucher program
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is looking ahead to the upcoming school year and the state's new school voucher program. According to Lee, more than 2,000 families in Shelby and Davidson counties have already signed up for it. “We're very hopeful. The law passed two years...
williamsonherald.com
Assistant principal named at Franklin Elementary School
Nicole Thomas has been selected as the new assistant principal at Franklin Elementary School, Franklin Special School District announced Thursday. Thomas earned a master’s degree in education leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and an undergraduate degree in education with a specialization in special education from Middle Tennessee State University.
murfreesboro.com
Meet New Rockvale High School Teachers
Everyone meet new Rockvale High School teachers Ms. Bostian, Mr. Stone, Ms. Vazquez-Lozoya, Ms. Reynolds, Mr. Argo, and Mr. Hutson. Thank you for what you do and helping our kids!
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
WSMV
Putnam County judge suspended for remainder of term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County judge has been suspended for the remainder of his term by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. The board issued an order that detailed several complaints against Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Young, of Cookeville, who serves the 13th Judicial District, including sexual misconduct with a woman who was a party in an adoption case in his court.
williamsonhomepage.com
Vanderbilt plans residential buildings for main campus
Vanderbilt University officials have announced plans for three future residential buildings to sit on the main campus and targeted to upper-division students. Via Vanderbilt.edu, VU said the so-called residential colleges will be located in the Highland Quadrangle near the VA Hospital and 25th Avenue South. Morgan House, Lewis House, the...
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
2022 MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans
MTSU seniors and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, residents Dallas Glover and Jonas Farmer received the Journey and Leadership awards, respectively, during the summer 2022 Graduating Veterans Stole Ceremony, held Wednesday, July 27, in the Miller Education Center second-floor atrium. They were among 20 student veterans recognized and presented red stoles at their...
Nashville International Airport® Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The report has been judged by an impartial...
fox17.com
TSU students living in hotels are concerned for their safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Some Tennessee State University (TSU) students told FOX17 News they are still looking for a place to live and may have to live in hotels, off campus, instead of in a dorm, on campus. School is about three weeks away and this is not the...
ucbjournal.com
Averitt honors director of invoicing collections and cash for 35 years of service
COOKEVILLE – Averitt Express recently honored director of invoicing collections and cash Marilyn Hyden of Sparta for 35 years of service. She is one of the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation
Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients. From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma).
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the United States
Music City is being rated as one of the least eco-friendly areas in the United States, with a new study placing Nashville in the number one spot out of 50 cities.
wpln.org
Nashville’s August election is like the playoffs. So, why are so many voters sitting it out?
Nashville voter Dawn Tyus votes every time there’s a chance. She works for Metro Nashville Public Schools and has children attending their schools, so school board candidates were top of mind for her. But, she was shocked at the nonexistent line for early voting. “I’m kind of surprised there’s...
Photo of the Week: Aug 1, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Putnam County Mugshots July 7-17
Check out the Putnam County mugshots for July 7-17. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
