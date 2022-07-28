Dual-branded Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in Tempe, Arizona Secures $24.5M in Construction Financing

www.hotelnewsresource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Work starts on another industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
PHOENIX – More warehouse space is on its way to southeast Mesa after developers broke ground Tuesday on a three-building industrial park project. When completed, Advanced Industrial Park will provide 335,066 square feet of warehouse and distribution space near Sossaman and Pecos roads, south of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Phoenix-based...
santansun.com
Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner
With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
citysuntimes.com
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty sells former Biltmore residence of Sen. John McCain
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced a recent sale that connects buyers and sellers to a significant piece of Arizona history. area of Phoenix that once served as home for the late-Sen. John McCain recently closed for $6 million. The property was sold by Kelly Sands, owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders, a large multi-family renovation company. Sands is a longtime Valley resident and real estate investor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
1-acre Lot in Paradise Valley Sells for Record-Breaking Price
A new record has been set for the highest-priced one-acre lot in Arizona. Sold for a whopping $3.5 million by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the 46,910-square-foot Paradise Valley parcel at 5405 E. McDonald Drive represents the highest-selling price for undeveloped lots ranging up to 60,000 square feet in all of Arizona.
luxury-houses.net
One of A kind Home in Paradise Valley with Seamless Integration of The Indoors to The Outside Asking for $6,500,000
The Home in Paradise Valley, a one of a kind Tennen Studios built and designed home located in Equestrian Trails with seamless integration of the indoors to the outside achieved by thoughtful design and organic materials is now available for sale. This home located at 8502 N 59th Pl, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Perry (Phone: 602-319-1110) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KB Home Announces the Debut of Its Model Homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a New-Home Community in Glendale, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in highly desirable Glendale, Arizona. The new neighborhood is situated on West Vista Avenue just north of West Glendale Avenue, and is convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers and Luke Air Force Base. The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is just minutes away from Westgate Entertainment District, a walkable outdoor oasis with amazing specialty shops, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to popular sports arenas, including State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Footprint Center and several Major League Baseball ® spring training facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005105/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in Glendale, Arizona. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Named All-America City 2022
The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
Phoenix New Times
Golden Margarita Loses its Luster as Former Employees File Lawsuit to Recover Pay
A couple of months after The Golden Margarita closed, an ongoing legal battle is raging between the business's former staff, who claim they are owed unpaid wages, and its owners, Saraj Gem Ray and his unnamed wife. Two former employees filed a labor suit against the business in the U.S....
KTAR.com
First phase completed of expansive I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project
PHOENIX — The first phase of the expansive Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project has been completed after a year of work, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Wednesday. Crews began construction in July 2021, with the most work on the 11-mile, $775 million project being done between Baseline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virgin Galactic Announces Arizona Spaceship Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Private spaceflight pioneer Virgin Galactic will build...
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
L.A. Weekly
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
Phoenix ranks third in nation for home price slashing, according to Realtor.com
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The Phoenix housing market may soon be transitioning to one that benefits buyers, according to new data from Realtor.com. The study found that Arizona's capital city ranks third in a list of metro areas experiencing the highest...
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Viewer in Queen Creek caught video of heavy wind and rain blowing...
KTAR.com
Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
Comments / 0