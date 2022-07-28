Dual-branded Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in Tempe, Arizona Secures $24.5M in Construction Financing

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in highly desirable Glendale, Arizona. The new neighborhood is situated on West Vista Avenue just north of West Glendale Avenue, and is convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers and Luke Air Force Base. The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is just minutes away from Westgate Entertainment District, a walkable outdoor oasis with amazing specialty shops, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to popular sports arenas, including State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Footprint Center and several Major League Baseball ® spring training facilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005105/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in Glendale, Arizona. (Graphic: Business Wire)

