Chicago, IL

Four Things To Do in Chicago, July 28-Aug. 3

 4 days ago
borderlessmag.org

travelmag.com

20 Unique Things to Do in Downtown Chicago

Downtown Chicago has a distinctive vibe that sets it apart from anywhere else in the city – and is home to enticing attractions of every kind. Also known as The Loop, the district is at its most vibrant during the week when it hums with professionals going about their working days. But whereas weekends were once deathly quiet, in recent times the district has come alive out of office hours too. It provides the stage for some of Chicago’s finest outdoor cultural events, while several new residential towers now house the city’s large student population who bring a youthful energy to the area. We’ve picked out 20 things you can do downtown that you won’t find anywhere else.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery

An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL.  The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois. 
DES PLAINES, IL
Maryland Daily Record

Peter Cetera Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Kenny Cetera, Margret Cetera, Tim Cetera, James Cetera, Mary McCauley. Profession: Singer, songwriter. Peter Paul Cetera or Peter Cetera is a well-known songwriter and singer. There will hardly be a few people who do not know him or have not listened to his music. He is known for being the best known original member of the rock band Chicago. He is a singer who has done miracles in the world of music. His song carries beautiful messages and lines. But how did he become such a successful person, let’s explore about him.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
wgnradio.com

Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago

President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb

WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City of Gary to host second annual Block Party on the Lot

GARY, Ill. (CBS) -- The city of Gary is hosting its second annual Block Party on the Lot.Families of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy games, giveaways, food trucks, treats, and more. The summer party runs today from noon to 6 p.m. and will happen on the front lawn of City Hall.
GARY, IN
#Travel Guide#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Dance#Culture Of Chicago#Travel Info#Performance Art#Spanish Language#Latino#The Cicero Community Farm#African#Black Asian#Dearborn St
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Adrian Holman

GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30

The Ghana National Council will be holding the 34th GhanaFest at Washington Park on Saturday, July 30th from 10 AM to 10 PM CST. Tickets will be $15 at the gate for unlimited access to GhanaFest. Washington Park is located at 5600 South Russell in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”

EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
Borderless Magazine

Borderless Magazine

Chicago, IL
Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.

 https://borderlessmag.org/

