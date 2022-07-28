Rado’s Ceramic Diver Is a Stylish and Reliable Adventure Partner

It might not feature a laser or buzz saw, but fictional spy extraordinaire James Bond was outfitted with a hell of a cool watch for the 2021 film No Time to Die. Sure, you can buy your own, civilian version of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition...but say you're a Bond superfan and you want the actual watch worn by actor Daniel Craig in the film? Well, now's your chance.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 HOURS AGO