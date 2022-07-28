beverlypress.com
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
californiahealthline.org
The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid
Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers rank No. 3 in Inland Empire, magazine says
The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been ranked among the nation’s elite in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, ranking No. 3 in the Inland Empire metro area and No. 33 in California. As 33rd out of more...
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Residents to Begin Receiving Notices About Being Transferred from SCE into the New OCPA Plan
Throughout the month of August, all Irvine residents are scheduled to begin receiving a notice from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — that on October 1st, they will be transferred out of SCE and automatically enrolled in the new Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), at a higher monthly rate.
13-year-old from Fontana accepted to medical school: 'Don't let anybody tell you no'
At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has already been accepted to medical school after graduating high school last year.
Laist.com
Want To Rent A California Apartment? You'll Need 2 Full-Time Minimum Wage Jobs
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. In L.A. Renters...
signalscv.com
L.A. County property valued at $1.89 trillion for 2022
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. The 2022 Assessment Roll grew by a record $122 billion, or 6.95%, over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion...
Irvine Attorney Sues Airline Over Child Vaccination Snafu
An Irvine attorney filed court papers today alleging his family was denied boarding of a return flight from Mexico to Los Angeles in the spring unless their 2-year-old child received the coronavirus, then denied boarding again even after getting the child a shot and tested negative.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
‘Cool LA’ program: LADWP proposes discounts on air conditioners
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power proposed an initiative Thursday to address the impact of extreme heat that includes providing discounts on air conditioners. The “Cool LA” initiative is intended to assist homeowners and renters when temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit and heat indexes surpass 105 degrees.
claremont-courier.com
L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase
A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a mythical Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
windermere.com
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
point2homes.com
nypressnews.com
UCI researchers say this molecule could stimulate hair growth in possible treatment for baldness
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) — It’s a truly hair-raising discovery. Bald is beautiful, but some local scientists are betting that you’ll look better with hair up there. Some people are comfortable being bald, but finding answers for those who want to keep their hair is worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year for companies with products already on the market.
point2homes.com
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths, New Cases Total 6,399 in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,399 new cases countywide and 163 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,708, county case totals to 3,292,692 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,388, with 485 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
