Cleveland Heights, OH

Grog Shop To Celebrate 30th Anniversary in September

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland’s Cereal Banter Releases New Bowie-Inspired Single

The locally based experimental rock band Cereal Banter has just released its new single, "Crypsis Crisis." The band recorded the tune in late 2021 with very little performance preparation. Most of the riffs were written on an acoustic guitar on a rocking chair. All of the drum and bass takes were recorded on the first try.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
NORTHFIELD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jack Frost Donuts Opens Satellite Shop at the West Side Market

For the better part of 85 years, Jack Frost has been luring people to Old Brooklyn for some of Cleveland's best donuts. The shop (4960 Pearl Rd., 216-351-3638), largely rebuilt from scratch five years ago, offers more than 200 flavors of donuts throughout the year. But good luck finding those donuts anywhere but there.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)

The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra changes guest artist for weekend concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan will no longer perform with the Cleveland Orchestra at its July 30 concert at Blossom Music Center. The orchestra blamed work visa delays. Alexi Kenney will step into the guest artist role, making his Cleveland Orchestra debut, according to a press release.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cinema At The Square

Cinema at the Square returns to Playhouse Square from August 4th-21st! Learn more here.
CLEVELAND, OH
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113

The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free carnival at Tower City Center July 30

A family-friendly carnival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 at Skylight Park at Tower City Center at 230 W. Huron Road in Cleveland. There will be magic shows, photo opportunities, carnival games, balloon art, face painters, a fortune teller and concession stands. For more information,...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony. According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better. "While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

