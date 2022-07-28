Grog Shop To Celebrate 30th Anniversary in September

www.clevescene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland’s Cereal Banter Releases New Bowie-Inspired Single
The locally based experimental rock band Cereal Banter has just released its new single, "Crypsis Crisis." The band recorded the tune in late 2021 with very little performance preparation. Most of the riffs were written on an acoustic guitar on a rocking chair. All of the drum and bass takes were recorded on the first try.
Cleveland Scene
Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
Cleveland Scene
Jack Frost Donuts Opens Satellite Shop at the West Side Market
For the better part of 85 years, Jack Frost has been luring people to Old Brooklyn for some of Cleveland's best donuts. The shop (4960 Pearl Rd., 216-351-3638), largely rebuilt from scratch five years ago, offers more than 200 flavors of donuts throughout the year. But good luck finding those donuts anywhere but there.
Cleveland Scene
The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)
The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
Volunteers at the 30th annual Fairview Park Summerfest are bringing the fun
Festivals are more than just funnel cakes and rides. What really makes it great is the hands behind the scenes that help put everything together.
Tickets still available for Elton John’s final show in Cleveland
While Elton John has been in Cleveland for a farewell tour before, the legendary singer says this is really the very last time.
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top prove 70 (or 80) is the new 20 at Outlaw Music Festival (Photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – This weekend will go a long way in proving the old guys still got it. At 75, Elton John plays Progressive Field Saturday night. It’s Sir Elton’s third time in Cleveland on his farewell tour. But first up on Friday were Willie Nelson and ZZ Top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Cleveland Orchestra changes guest artist for weekend concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan will no longer perform with the Cleveland Orchestra at its July 30 concert at Blossom Music Center. The orchestra blamed work visa delays. Alexi Kenney will step into the guest artist role, making his Cleveland Orchestra debut, according to a press release.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cinema At The Square
Cinema at the Square returns to Playhouse Square from August 4th-21st! Learn more here.
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
point2homes.com
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
cleveland19.com
Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Free carnival at Tower City Center July 30
A family-friendly carnival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 at Skylight Park at Tower City Center at 230 W. Huron Road in Cleveland. There will be magic shows, photo opportunities, carnival games, balloon art, face painters, a fortune teller and concession stands. For more information,...
Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony. According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better. "While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already...
Cleveland Scene
Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff
Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Beachwood, Cleveland Heights to hold National Night Out events Aug. 2 and 4
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- A few local communities will be holding events in coming days that seek to bring residents closer to their police departments and help create a better sense of community, while at the same time having some fun. National Night Out is held annually by a growing number...
Comments / 0