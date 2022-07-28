Kitten dies after East Greenwich police raised money for its surgery

www.abc6.com
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
ABC6.com
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
ABC6.com
Several different departments rush to help put out Mansfield fire
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Mansfield Fire Department said several different departments from surrounding areas helped to put out a brush fire early Monday morning. Mansfield firefighters received a call at midnight from Boston Medflight that their helicopter spotted a large brush fire on the north side of Maple Street in the conservation area.
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
fallriverreporter.com
Family says 20-year-old Providence man drowned trying to rescue friend who also drowned
Family and friends are mourning the loss of two men who died in a drowning incident on Friday. Police were called to Phelps Pond in West Greenwich at approximately 8:30 p.m. for two unresponsive swimmers. Upon arrival, first responders found two men under 8 feet of water. According to WJAR,...
ABC6.com
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
ABC6.com
Cranston police search for suspect accused of credit and debit card theft
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said Monday they’re searching for a suspect accused of stealing credit and debit cards last month. Police said a car parked on Dyer Avenue was broken into around noon. The credit and debit cards in the vehicle was stolen and then used...
ABC6.com
State police say woman dies after driving truck into ocean in Hull
HULL, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a woman died after driving a vehicle into the ocean in Hull Sunday evening. Police said their marine unit, dive team, Hull police and other units were searching for the vehicle that went to the ocean in the area of Hull Gut before 5 p.m.
whdh.com
Hanson Police locate missing 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson Police announced early Monday morning they have located missing 12-year-old girl Ashlynn Gill. The police department said on Sunday Gill was either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman looking for the public’s help after reportedly getting mauled by dog at Battleship Cove
A victim is looking for the public’s help after a woman was reportedly mauled by a pit bull on Friday night. A local woman says that around 7:30-8:00 p.m. a dog bit her multiple times in the area of Battleship Cove and hopes that someone saw it or has video of the incident.
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
ABC6.com
Year after Miya Brophy Baermann’s killing, no arrests have been made
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday marks one year since 24-year-old Miya Brophy Baermann was shot and killed in Providence. Police said that she was standing on the sidewalk of Olney Street talking to a friend, when she was killed by a drive-by shooter. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin on...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say
A man arrested for urinating in public at an MBTA station early Saturday morning was a wanted fugitive charged with assault and battery and fraud, Transit Police said in a news release. At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol at Ashmont Station was alerted that a man was...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police increase patrols after 3 shot, hospitalized
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) –Pawtucket police said people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night. Officers were called to Coleman Street a report of shots fired Friday evening. When officers got to the scene, they found three victims who were involved in the incident. Police said none...
Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
Man allegedly holds knife to woman's throat during Plainfield home invasion
Man allegedly holds knife to woman’s throat during Plainfield home invasion.
ABC6.com
Fire destroys home in Little Compton
LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire destroyed a home in Little Compton early Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Baileys Ledge Road. Fire Chief Richard Petrin said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Petrin, one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
2 men pulled from West Greenwich pond
An investigation is underway after two men drowned in a West Greenwich pond Friday evening.
