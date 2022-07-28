Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Financial Status Isn't Exactly What We Expected

Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close, and the summer heat sets in? If you’re looking for a trip to the theater—and fancy something a little offbeat—check out the actor and first-time director Nana Mensah’s charming comedy-drama Queen of Glory, which follows a Ghanaian-American graduate student as she navigates the death of her mother (and the Christian bookstore she left behind). Elsewhere, Issa Rae makes her return to TV via HBO’s playful Rap Sh!t, starring Aida Osman and KaMillion as friends and struggling female rappers on the come-up in Miami. Finally, if you like your comedy a little more biting (and very cringe-inducing), the king of the pitch-black docu-comedy, Nathan Fielder, is back with The Rehearsal.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO