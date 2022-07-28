ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Financial Status Isn't Exactly What We Expected

By Kayla Rivera
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'

Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Forget Mad Men, Christina Hendricks to Star in a New Period Drama

Christina Hendricks is taking a shot at mid-1800s motherhood. The actress, best known for playing Joan Holloway on all seven seasons of Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, has joined the cast of an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel The Buccaneers, E! News has learned.
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

Syndey Sweeney says she can't afford to take a break from acting

Sydney Sweeney is keeping it real when it comes to finances and being in the entertainment industry. Despite being cast in some of the hottest shows on television right now, like HBO Max's Euphoria and The White Lotus, and an upcoming role in Marvel's Madame Web, the 24-year-old actress tells The Hollywood Reporter that she can't afford to take time off just yet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Cnbc#The Hollywood Reporter
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Bad Boys 4 With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Is Joining Another Fresh Prince Vet For A Wild New TV Show

2022 is shaping up to be quite a solid year for Martin Lawrence and his fanbase, as the actor not only has a serial killer thriller opposite John Malkovich on the way, but he also took part in the previously-thought-impossible Martin sitcom reunion special alongside former co-star Tisha Campbell. Now, with Bad Boys 4 reportedly still on the way following a possible pause due to Will Smith’s Oscar slap controversy, Lawrence will be joining one of Smith’s former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars for a unique new TV series called Demascus.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
UPI News

Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

What to Watch This Weekend, From Issa Rae’s New Comedy to the Return of Nathan Fielder

Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close, and the summer heat sets in? If you’re looking for a trip to the theater—and fancy something a little offbeat—check out the actor and first-time director Nana Mensah’s charming comedy-drama Queen of Glory, which follows a Ghanaian-American graduate student as she navigates the death of her mother (and the Christian bookstore she left behind). Elsewhere, Issa Rae makes her return to TV via HBO’s playful Rap Sh!t, starring Aida Osman and KaMillion as friends and struggling female rappers on the come-up in Miami. Finally, if you like your comedy a little more biting (and very cringe-inducing), the king of the pitch-black docu-comedy, Nathan Fielder, is back with The Rehearsal.
TV & VIDEOS
TaxBuzz

Legendary Actor Ed Asner's Ex-Wife Petitions Judge to Demand CPA Surrender His Will

Legendary actorEd Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, El Dorado, Elf) was involved in over 400 projects over the course of his long career. Asner, most famous for his voice acting role as Carl Fredrickson in Pixar Animation Studios' Up (2009), passed away on August 29, 2021. At the time, theNew York Times commemorated his career with a tribute that read, in part:
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident

We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Actress Busi Lurayi Found Dead

Sad news for fans of Netflix actress Busi Lurayi. The star of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding was found dead at her home on Sunday. She is a native of South Africa. The news comes out from Eye Media Artists. It did represent the actress and a statement would come out on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy