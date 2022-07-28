Chiefs: Signing Justin Reid over Tyrann Mathieu pays off early with Patrick Mahomes interception

fansided.com
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
AthlonSports.com
Andy Reid Offers Patrick Mahomes Injury Update
Patrick Mahomes had quite the injury scare during training camp this Monday. The Chiefs superstar quarterback hobbled off the field during the practice and was later seen meeting with the team's medical staff. It appeared to be an ankle/foot issue. The good news is Mahomes later returned to practice and...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Texans, Titans, Robert Woods
New Colts QB Matt Ryan stressed the importance of not wasting any time during training camp this summer. “You can’t waste any time,” Ryan said, via Colts.com. “That’s a message for young guys, it can’t wait. It’s every day, it’s every rep we’ve gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we’re going to look up, we’re going to be in Houston and we’re going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go. That’s one of the keys in training camp, one of the most difficult things is to stay mentally sharp day in and day out when it’s the same thing over and over. But the good teams, the teams that develop this time of year are the ones that can do that.”
Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March. In his second season after he was selected by the...
Yardbarker
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?
In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is OK after getting stepped on during practice
There was a concerning moment at Chiefs practice on Monday, but apparently it was no big deal. Reporters on the Kansas City beat noted quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the injury tent after pulling up in an 11-on-11 drill. Mahomes then emerged with more tape on his left ankle but participated in the rest of practice, which consisted of QBs rolling out and throwing.
FanSided
