Elbow injury ends ex-Gopher Max Meyer's rookie season

Here are the latest Twins trade rumors for Saturday
The Minnesota Twins saw a big name go off the trade market on Friday night but with three-plus days remaining until the MLB trade deadline, they appear to be heavily involved in trying to upgrade their pitching staff. MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that the Twins were one of...
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a starting pitcher and star bullpen arm from the Pirates
The New York Yankees have a busy few days ahead of the trade deadline, especially after losing out on Luis Castillo. Their primary targets are Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics and José Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, general manager Brian Cashman has a good opportunity to package...
Padres acquire four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from Brewers in blockbuster deal
As noted by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Brewers -- despite currently holding the top spot in the NL Central at 57-45 -- had made it known that they were willing to move the hard-throwing lefty if they received a good enough offer. Hader is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29 saves in 37 appearances this season.
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap
According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Raisel Iglesias Among Angels Players Most Likely To Be Dealt Before Deadline
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and with it, some difficult decisions for the Los Angeles Angels. Eternities out of playoff contention, making a “buy now” deal is out of the cards, but there are legitimate concerns with becoming “sellers” as well. The Angels have...
Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes second-fastest in MLB history to hit 200 home runs
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 42nd home run of the season and the 200th of his career in the second inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With 200 homers in 671 career games, Judge became the second-fastest in MLB history to reach...
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor
The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
